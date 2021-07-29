Whistleblower Daniel Hale Sentenced To 45 Months In Prison For Drone Program Leaks

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the case of former Air Force intelligence analyst Daniel Hale, who leaked classified information about the US military's drone assassination program in 2014. In a statement, he said: “It’s wrong to kill. It’s especially wrong to kill the defenseless." On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

We'll also discuss the growing Pentagon budget. This week, the Senate Armed Services Committee endorsed a $25 billion increase to the Pentagon’s current $715 billion budget. Senator Elizabeth Warren was the only member of the committee to vote against the increase.

Guests:

Chip Gibbins, Policy Director at Defending Rights & Dissent and host of their Primary Sources podcast

Ann Wright , a retired Colonel who was in the US Army for 29 years who is now an anti-drone and peace activist for Veterans for Peace and Code Pink

Web Resources:

The Intercept: The Drone Papers: Secret documents detail the US assassination program

Common Dreams, Kenny Stancil: Drone Whistleblower Daniel Hale Sentenced to 45 Months in Prison 'For Exposing US War Crimes'

Drone whistleblower Daniel Hale Pre-Sentencing Letter

NY Mag, Kerry Howley: Daniel Hale exposed the machinery of America’s clandestine warfare. Why did no one seem to care?