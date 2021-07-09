Media Roundtable: Donald Rumsfeld's Legacy From The Iraqi Perspective
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the legacy of Donald Rumsfeld and his pivotal role in the invasion and occupation of Iraq.
Guest:
Sinan Antoon, acclaimed novelist, poet, co-founder and co-editor of Jadaliyya, and author of The Book of Collateral Damage
Web Resources:
The Daily Beast: Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully
The Washington Post: Donald Rumsfeld was a disastrous defense secretary. But his vision lives on.
AP: Among Iraqis, the name Rumsfeld evokes nation’s destruction