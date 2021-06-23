Public Libraries Are Reopening. What Do They Add To Your Community?
On this edition of Your Call, we’re celebrating the reopening of our local public libraries. The public library offers free public access to information, resources, and opportunities, which can be a lifeline for marginalized communities and those who don’t have access to technology.
Last month, the San Francisco Public Library launched a front-door pick up service, which plans to expand to over a dozen branches and bookmobile locations. What does the public library add to your community?
Guests:
Michael Lambert, City Librarian for the City and County of San Francisco
Marie Ciepiela, Executive Director of the Friends of the San Francisco Public Library
Eve Buckner, librarian at the Oakland Public Library
