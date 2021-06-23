© 2021
Public Libraries Are Reopening. What Do They Add To Your Community?

Published June 23, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
17003192356_94c83ae156_k.jpeg
Richard Burger
/
Flickr
The San Francisco Public Library

On this edition of Your Call, we’re celebrating the reopening of our local public libraries. The public library offers free public access to information, resources, and opportunities, which can be a lifeline for marginalized communities and those who don’t have access to technology.

Last month, the San Francisco Public Library launched a front-door pick up service, which plans to expand to over a dozen branches and bookmobile locations. What does the public library add to your community?

Guests:

Michael Lambert, City Librarian for the City and County of San Francisco

Marie Ciepiela, Executive Director of the Friends of the San Francisco Public Library

Eve Buckner, librarian at the Oakland Public Library

Web Resources:

San Francisco Public Library

Oakland Public Library

Free Meal Pick-Up at the Oakland Public Library 81st Ave. Branch

Summer Stride 2021

Summer Together: Free in-person and virtual learning experiences for San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) students this summer

NBC Bay Area: SF Reopens More Libraries; Tentative Plan to Reopen All Libraries This Fall

Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
