Reveal Investigation Finds Widespread Racial Inequity Among PPP Loan Recipients

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing a new Reveal investigation, which found widespread racial disparities with how Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were distributed across the US.

The program has injected more than $770 billion into businesses since last April, but the investigation found that many small businesses in communities of color were left out. In the Los Angeles area, businesses in white neighborhoods received loans at a far higher rate than in communities of color.

Guest:

Laura C. Morel, reporter for Reveal, mainly covering immigration

Web Resources:

Reveal, Laura C. Morel, Mohamed Al Elew and Emily Harris: Rampant racial disparities plagued how billions of dollars in PPP loans were distributed in the U.S.