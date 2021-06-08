How Big Pharma Profited During The Pandemic

On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with award-winning journalist Gerald Posner about how Big Pharma has profited during the pandemic. He says Big Pharma sees COVID-19 as a once in a generation business opportunity.

According to the People's Vaccine Alliance, vaccine profits have created at least nine new billionaires, worth a combined $19.3 billion, which is enough to fully vaccinate some 780 million people in low-income countries. What will it take to prioritize vaccine equity and health over profits?

Guest:

Gerald Posner , award-winning journalist and dbestselling author of several books, including Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America, which was published the day before the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic

Web Resources:

The Guardian, Julia Kollewe: From Pfizer to Moderna: who's making billions from Covid-19 vaccines?

The Nation, Christopher Morten and Matthew Herder: We Can’t Trust Big Pharma to Make Enough Vaccines

The New York Times: Pfizer Reaps Hundreds of Millions in Profits From Covid Vaccine

CNBC: World economic and health leaders call for $50 billion from wealthy nations to help stop Covid pandemic