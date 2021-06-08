How Big Pharma Profited During The Pandemic

© 2021
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with award-winning journalist Gerald Posner about how Big Pharma has profited during the pandemic. He says Big Pharma sees COVID-19 as a once in a generation business opportunity.

According to the People's Vaccine Alliance, vaccine profits have created at least nine new billionaires, worth a combined $19.3 billion, which is enough to fully vaccinate some 780 million people in low-income countries. What will it take to prioritize vaccine equity and health over profits?

Guest:

Gerald Posner, award-winning journalist and dbestselling author of several books, including Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America, which was published the day before the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic

Web Resources:

The Guardian, Julia Kollewe: From Pfizer to Moderna: who's making billions from Covid-19 vaccines?

The Nation, Christopher Morten and Matthew Herder: We Can’t Trust Big Pharma to Make Enough Vaccines

The New York Times: Pfizer Reaps Hundreds of Millions in Profits From Covid Vaccine

CNBC: World economic and health leaders call for $50 billion from wealthy nations to help stop Covid pandemic

Bloomberg: When Will Covid Pandemic Really End? Covax Says Poor Nations Need Vaccines

Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
