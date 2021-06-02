© 2021
The Impacts Of The Israeli Occupation

Published June 2, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what daily life is like for Palestinians living in the occupied territories and Israel. A Human Rights Watch report accuses Israel of committing crimes of apartheid and persecution.

It documents how Israel methodically privileges Jewish Israelis while repressing Palestinians. Human Rights Watch is calling on Israel to cease construction and expansion of settlements, permit the free movement of Palestinians, and dismantle all forms of systematic oppression and discrimination.

Guests:

Refaat Alareer, professor of Creative Writing and World Literature at the Islamic University of Gaza, co-editor of Gaza Unsilenced, and contributor to Gaza Writes Back

Amjad Iraqi, Palestinian editor and writer at +972 Magazine and policy analyst at the think tank Al-Shabaka

Web Resources:

The New York Times, Refaat Alareer: Can Israel's Rockets Hit Us? My Daughter Asks

The Nation, Mohammed El-Kurd: Tomorrow My Family and Neighbors May Be Forced From Our Homes by Israeli Settlers

AlJazeera, Mohammed Haddad: Mapping Israeli occupation

VICE News: Inside the Battle for Jerusalem

Human Rights Watch: A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution

