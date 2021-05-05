Over One-Third Of The US Population Is Now Fully Vaccinated. Hesitancy Remains A Hurdle.

On this edition of Your Call, we’re getting an update on COVID-19 vaccinations. According to CDC data, over one-third of the US population is now fully vaccinated. More than half of US adults have received at least one dose.

On Tuesday, President Biden set a new goal for the US: in order for 70 percent of adults to receive at least one dose by the 4th of July, the focus will shift from mass vaccination sites to pharmacies and pop-up clinics. Although the daily infection rate is falling, vaccine hesitancy still remains a major issue in rural areas and some experts worry we may not reach herd immunity. What questions do you have about where we are and where we're going?

Guest:

Dr. Monica Gandhi, Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF / San Francisco General Hospital

