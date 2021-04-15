Minnesota Grieves Another Police Killing After The Death Of Daunte Wright. What Will It Take To End Police Violence?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what it will take to end police violence. According to Mapping Police Violence, police have already killed more than 265 people this year.

As the nation closely watches the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, another Minnesota police officer, Kimberly Potter, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday. On Wednesday, she was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

What will it take to end police violence? Experts say the problem is not police training — the problem is the expansion and intensity of policing over the last four decades.

Alex Vitale, Professor of Sociology at Brooklyn College, coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project, and author of The End of Policing

