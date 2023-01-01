Weekends at 5 am

Weekend Edition Saturday features all of the week’s news, wrapped up and delivered by NPR’s Peabody Award-winning host Scott Simon. The show covers a wide range of topics such as politics, sports, and entertainment, presented alongside anecdotes and expert perspectives.

Weekend Edition Sunday features interviews with newsmakers, artists, scientists, politicians, musicians, writers, theologians and historians. A blend of news and information with arts and cultural features, New York Times puzzle master Will Shortz offers a weekly brain teaser, and newspaper columnists across the country add insight.

