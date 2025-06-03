KALW Almanac - Tuesday June 3, 2025

Today is Tuesday, 3rd of June of 2025

June 3 is the 154th day of the year

211 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:48:34 am

and sunset will be this evening at 8:28:20 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 39 minutes of dayllight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:27 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will feel colder than 60.1°F

the first low tide was at 12:05 am at 2.28 feet

The first high tide was at 5:04 am at 4.16 feet

The next low tide will be later this morning at 11:44 am at 0.58 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:46 pm at 5.29 feet

The Moon is currently 53.7% visible

It's the First Quarter moon

Today is....

Chimborazo Day

Impersonate Authority Day

Love Conquers All Day

National Chocolate Macaroon Day

National Egg Day

National Itch Day

Repeat Day

World Cider Day

World Clubfoot Day

Today is also....

Economist day (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Mabo Day (Australia)

Opium Suppression Movement Day (Taiwan)

World Bicycle Day

June 3 Disaster,(Ghana)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1877 – Raoul Dufy, French painter and illustrator (died 1953)

1897 – Memphis Minnie, American singer-songwriter (died 1973)

1904 – Charles R. Drew, American physician and surgeon (died 1950)

1904 – Jan Peerce, American tenor and actor (died 1984)

1906 – Josephine Baker, French actress, singer, and dancer; French Resistance operative (died 1975)

1910 – Paulette Goddard, American actress and model (died 1990)

1924 – Jimmy Rogers, American singer and guitarist (died 1997)

1925 – Tony Curtis, American actor (died 2010)

1926 – Allen Ginsberg, American poet (died 1997)

1927 – Boots Randolph, American saxophonist and composer (died 2007)

1929 – Chuck Barris, American game show host and producer (died 2017)

1930 – Marion Zimmer Bradley, American author and poet (died 1999)

1930 – Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe's (died 2020)

1931 – Raúl Castro, Cuban commander and politician, 18th President of Cuba

1936 – Larry McMurtry, American novelist and screenwriter (died 2021)

1942 – Curtis Mayfield, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 1999)

1950 – Suzi Quatro, American-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Jill Biden, American educator, First Lady of the United States

1967 – Anderson Cooper, American journalist and author

....and on this day in history.....

1889 – The first long-distance electric power transmission line in the United States is completed, running 14 miles (23 km)

between a generator at Willamette Falls and downtown Portland, Oregon.

1992 – Australian Aboriginal land rights are recognised in Mabo v Queensland

a case brought by Torres Strait Islander Eddie Mabo which led to the Native Title Act 1993 overturning the long-held colonial assumption of terra nullius.

2012 – The pageant for the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II takes place on the River Thames.

2013 – The trial of United States Army private Chelsea Manning for leaking classified material to WikiLeaks begins in Fort Meade, Maryland.