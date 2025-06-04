Oakland’s Wood Street shelter set to close amid confusion

About three dozen residents of Oakland’s Wood Street homeless shelter remain at the site, which will be permanently closed by the city at the end of the month.

The city had a contract with the nonprofit Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency, or BOSS, to run the RV park and community cabins at the West Oakland shelter.

The Oaklandside reports BOSS withdrew staff and stopped programs at Wood Street two weeks ago – about a month earlier than agreed.

BOSS’s CEO said the nonprofit couldn’t afford to continue at the site without being paid. He claimed the city already owes BOSS more than a million dollars for services dating back to last year.

A city spokesperson said the city had successfully processed payments to BOSS for January and February of this year. But they claimed BOSS had not submitted completed invoices for subsequent months.

About 100 people once stayed at the Wood Street shelter. About half have been successfully placed.

