Celebrating Black men, boys and imagination with Ajuan Mance and Nancy Cato

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show we’re going on a field trip to Books Inc. in Alameda for host Jeneé Darden's interview with artists Ajuan Mance and Nancy Cato. They'll chat about how they celebrate Black men and boys in their illustrations.

Today’s show is about imagination.

Ajuan Mance and Nancy Cato

Back in 2024, host Jeneé Darden interviewed two local, Black visual artists. Nancy Cato turned a Bayview mural she created into the book "Jamari's Journey." It's about a Black boy who escapes the oppressions in his life through a magical portal. Also, Ajuan Mance's book "What Do Brothas Do All Day," celebrates Black men through illustrations of them in everyday life.

This interview was recorded in front of a live audience at Books Inc. in Alameda.

EVENTS AND FUN THINGS TO CHECK OUT

Prince, Poetry and Protest

Thursday, June 5th at Pegasus Books in Berkeley

7pm

Jenee Darden will be performing during a poetic tribute to the singer Prince. This event is part of the part of the Berkeley Poetry Festival . Other poets include: Kevin Dublin, Rhea Melina Harrison, Kira Allen,, Audrey Williams, Nazelah Jamison, Baruch Porras Hernandez, Joshua Merchant & Brandy Collins.

Moondrop Productions curators Kelechi Ubozoh and Cassandra Dallett are hosting.

Oakland Carnival

Saturday, June 7th at Mosswood Park

12pm-8pm

The event is free and family friendly.

NPR’s 'Tiny Desk' (Bay Area Style)

Bay Area artists are shining on NPR’s "Tiny Desk." Watch the latest "Tiny Desk" winner Ruby Ibarra .