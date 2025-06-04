Sonoma County warns residents of elevated wildfire risks

Sonoma County officials are urging residents to prepare for what could be a high-risk wildfire season.

At a briefing yesterday at the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, county fire and emergency officials said early signs are trending towards a “fire year” of above-normal wildfire danger.

They cited increased fuel loads, persistent dry conditions, and new extreme weather alerts issued by forecasters.

Fire officials expect to see hotter and drier weather than usual from June through August, with little help from the usual coastal fog. Heavy rains followed by a dry spring have caused more dry brush to grow, increasing wildfire risk.

An emergency official said local agencies have expanded public safety outreach and preparedness training in anticipation of a busy season.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts, clear space around their homes, and review evacuation plans.

