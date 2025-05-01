Almanac - Thursday May 1, 2025

Today is Thursday May 1, 2025

May 1 is the 121st day of the year

244 days remain until the end of the year.

50 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:14:19 am

and sunset will be at 8:00:37 pm.

Today we have 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:28 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:11 am at 6.42 feet

The first low tide was at 8:31 am at -1.31 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:53 pm at 4.65 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:24 pm at 3.12 feet

The Moon is currently 19.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 4th of May of 2025 at 6:52 am

Today is….

Bread Pudding Recipe Exchange Day

CSS Reboot Day

Executive Coaching Day

Frequent Flyer Day

Global Love Day

Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Day

Mother Goose Day

National Chocolate Parfait Day

National Day of Prayer

National Day of Reason

National Purebred Dog Day

National Salad Day

New Homeowners Day

Phone in Sick Day

Save the Rhino Day

School Principals' Day

Silver Star Service Banner Day

Thank You Thursday

Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day

World Password Day

Worthy Wage Day

Today is also….Armed Forces Day (Mauritania)

Constitution Day (Argentina, Latvia, Marshall Islands)

Commemoration of the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat following the foundation of Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti (India):

Maharashtra Day

International Sunflower Guerrilla Gardening Day

Lei Day (Hawaii)

International Workers' Day or Labour Day (International), and its related observances:

Law Day (United States), formerly intended to counterbalance the celebration of Labour Day. (United States)

Loyalty Day, formerly intended to counterbalance the celebration of Labour Day. (United States)

May Day (beginning of Summer) observances in the Northern hemisphere

Calan Mai (Wales)

Beltane (Gaelic)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1852 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman and professional scout (d. 1903)

1857 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch art dealer (d. 1891)

1862 – Marcel Prévost, French novelist and playwright (d. 1941)

1864 – Anna Jarvis, American founder of Mother's Day (d. 1948)

1896 – Mark W. Clark, American general (d. 1984)

1907 – Kate Smith, American singer and actress (d. 1986)

1910 – Raya Dunayevskaya, Ukrainian-American philosopher and activist (d. 1987)

1918 – Jack Paar, American comedian, author and talk show host (d. 2004)

1923 – Joseph Heller, American novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1999)

1924 – Terry Southern, American novelist, essayist, and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1925 – Scott Carpenter, American commander, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2013)

1928 – Sonny James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1930 – Little Walter Jacobs, American blues harp player and singer (d. 1968)

1934 – Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, Mexican politician

1934 – Shirley Horn, American singer and pianist (d. 2005)

1939 – Judy Collins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Rita Coolidge, American singer-songwriter

1951 – Sally Mann, American photographer

1967 – Tim McGraw, American singer-songwriter and actor

…..and on this day in history…..

1328 – Wars of Scottish Independence end: By the Treaty of Edinburgh–Northampton, England recognises Scotland as an independent state.

1707 – The Act of Union joining England and Scotland to form the Kingdom of Great Britain takes effect.

1807 – The Slave Trade Act 1807 takes effect, abolishing the slave trade within the British Empire.

1840 – The Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp, is issued in the United Kingdom.

1844 – Hong Kong Police Force, the world's second modern police force and Asia's first, is established.

1886 – Rallies are held throughout the United States demanding the eight-hour work day, culminating in the Haymarket affair in Chicago, in commemoration of which May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day in many countries.

1894 – Coxey's Army, the first significant American protest march, arrives in Washington, D.C.

1930 – "Pluto" is officially proposed for the name of the newly discovered dwarf planet by Vesto Slipher in the Lowell Observatory Observation Circular. The name quickly catches on.

1931 – The Empire State Building is dedicated in New York City.

1956 – The polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk is made available to the public.

1970 – Vietnam War: Protests erupt in response to U.S. and South Vietnamese forces attacking Vietnamese communists in a Cambodian Campaign.

1971 – Amtrak (the National Railroad Passenger Corporation) takes over operation of U.S. passenger rail service.

2009 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Sweden.