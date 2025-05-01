© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday May 1, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published May 1, 2025 at 5:38 AM PDT
Salad
Colorado State University Extension Nutrition, Food Safety & Health
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Salad

Today is Thursday May 1, 2025

May 1 is the 121st day of the year

244 days remain until the end of the year.

50 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:14:19 am

and sunset will be at 8:00:37 pm.

Today we have 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:28 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:11 am at 6.42 feet

The first low tide was at 8:31 am at -1.31 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:53 pm at 4.65 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:24 pm at 3.12 feet

The Moon is currently 19.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 4th of May of 2025 at 6:52 am

Today is….

Bread Pudding Recipe Exchange Day

CSS Reboot Day

Executive Coaching Day

Frequent Flyer Day

Global Love Day

Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Day

Mother Goose Day

National Chocolate Parfait Day

National Day of Prayer

National Day of Reason

National Purebred Dog Day

National Salad Day

New Homeowners Day

Phone in Sick Day

Save the Rhino Day

School Principals' Day

Silver Star Service Banner Day

Thank You Thursday

Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day

World Password Day

Worthy Wage Day

Today is also….Armed Forces Day (Mauritania)

Constitution Day (Argentina, Latvia, Marshall Islands)

Commemoration of the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat following the foundation of Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti (India):

Maharashtra Day

International Sunflower Guerrilla Gardening Day

Lei Day (Hawaii)

International Workers' Day or Labour Day (International), and its related observances:

Law Day (United States), formerly intended to counterbalance the celebration of Labour Day. (United States)

Loyalty Day, formerly intended to counterbalance the celebration of Labour Day. (United States)

May Day (beginning of Summer) observances in the Northern hemisphere

Calan Mai (Wales)

Beltane (Gaelic)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1852Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman and professional scout (d. 1903)

1857Theo van Gogh, Dutch art dealer (d. 1891)

1862Marcel Prévost, French novelist and playwright (d. 1941)

1864Anna Jarvis, American founder of Mother's Day (d. 1948)

1896 – Mark W. Clark, American general (d. 1984)

1907Kate Smith, American singer and actress (d. 1986)

1910Raya Dunayevskaya, Ukrainian-American philosopher and activist (d. 1987)

1918Jack Paar, American comedian, author and talk show host (d. 2004)

1923Joseph Heller, American novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1999)

1924 – Terry Southern, American novelist, essayist, and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1925 – Scott Carpenter, American commander, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2013)

1928Sonny James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1930 – Little Walter Jacobs, American blues harp player and singer (d. 1968)

1934Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, Mexican politician

1934 – Shirley Horn, American singer and pianist (d. 2005)

1939Judy Collins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945Rita Coolidge, American singer-songwriter

1951 – Sally Mann, American photographer

1967Tim McGraw, American singer-songwriter and actor

…..and on this day in history…..

1328Wars of Scottish Independence end: By the Treaty of Edinburgh–Northampton, England recognises Scotland as an independent state.

1707 – The Act of Union joining England and Scotland to form the Kingdom of Great Britain takes effect.

1807 – The Slave Trade Act 1807 takes effect, abolishing the slave trade within the British Empire.

1840 – The Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp, is issued in the United Kingdom.

1844Hong Kong Police Force, the world's second modern police force and Asia's first, is established.

1886 – Rallies are held throughout the United States demanding the eight-hour work day, culminating in the Haymarket affair in Chicago, in commemoration of which May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day in many countries.

1894Coxey's Army, the first significant American protest march, arrives in Washington, D.C.

1930 – "Pluto" is officially proposed for the name of the newly discovered dwarf planet by Vesto Slipher in the Lowell Observatory Observation Circular. The name quickly catches on.

1931 – The Empire State Building is dedicated in New York City.

1956 – The polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk is made available to the public.

1970Vietnam War: Protests erupt in response to U.S. and South Vietnamese forces attacking Vietnamese communists in a Cambodian Campaign.

1971Amtrak (the National Railroad Passenger Corporation) takes over operation of U.S. passenger rail service.

2009Same-sex marriage is legalized in Sweden.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
