Almanac - Monday April 28, 2025

Today is Monday the 28th of April of 2025,

April 28 is the 118th day of the year

247 days remain until the end of the year.

53 days until summer begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:20:21 am

and sunset will be at 7:56:01 pm.

Today we have 13 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:11 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:53 am at -1.47 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:42 pm at 4.97 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:37 pm at 2.12 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:39 pm at 6.79 feet

The Moon is currently 0.9% visible

Today is….

It’s a New Moon

National Bravehearts Day

Biological Clock Day

Clean Comedy Day

Great Poetry Reading Day

International Pay it Forward Day

National Blueberry Pie Day

National Cubicle Day

National Kiss Your Mate Day

National Superhero Day

Workers' Memorial Day

World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Today is also….,

Mujahideen Victory Day in Afghanistan

National Heroes Day in Barbados

Restoration of Sovereignty Day in Japan

Sardinia Day in Sardinia

National Day of Mourning in Canada

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1758 – James Monroe, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 5th President of the United States (d. 1831)

1878 – Lionel Barrymore, American actor and director (d. 1954)

1900 – Alice Berry, Australian activist (d. 1978)

1906 – Kurt Gödel, Czech-American mathematician, philosopher, and academic (d. 1978)

1908 – Oskar Schindler, Czech-German businessman (d. 1974)

1924 – Blossom Dearie, American singer and pianist (d. 2009)

1926 – Harper Lee, American novelist (d. 2016)

1930 – Carolyn Jones, American actress (d. 1983)

1937 – Jean Redpath, Scottish singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1941 – Ann-Margret, Swedish-American actress, singer, and dancer

1944 – Alice Waters, American chef and author

1948 – Terry Pratchett, English journalist, author, and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1950 – Willie Colón, Puerto Rican-American trombonist and producer

1950 – Jay Leno, American comedian, talk show host, and producer

1960 – Elena Kagan, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1966 – Too Short, American rapper, producer and actor

1974 – Penélope Cruz, Spanish actress and producer

1981 – Jessica Alba, American model and actress

….and on this day in history….

1253 – Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk, propounds Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō for the first time and declares it to be the essence of Buddhism, in effect founding Nichiren Buddhism.

1789 – Mutiny on the Bounty: Lieutenant William Bligh and 18 sailors are set adrift, and the rebel crew returns to Tahiti briefly before setting sail for Pitcairn Island.

1869 – Chinese and Irish laborers for the Central Pacific Railroad working on the First transcontinental railroad lay ten miles of track in one day, a feat which has never been matched.

1881 – Billy the Kid escapes from the Lincoln County jail in Mesilla, New Mexico.

1923 – Wembley Stadium is opened, named initially as the Empire Stadium.

1937 – South African medical researcher Max Theiler develops the yellow fever vaccine at the Rockefeller Foundation in New York City.

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl and five crew mates set out from Peru on the Kon-Tiki to demonstrate that Peruvian natives could have settled Polynesia.

1948 – Igor Stravinsky conducts the premiere of his American ballet, Orpheus at the New York City Center.

1952 – The Treaty of San Francisco comes into effect, restoring Japanese sovereignty and ending its state of war with most of the Allies of World War II.

1967 – Vietnam War: Boxer Muhammad Ali refuses his induction into the United States Army and is subsequently stripped of his championship and license.

1969 – Charles de Gaulle resigns as President of France.

1973 – The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, recorded in Abbey Road Studios goes to number one on the US Billboard chart, beginning a record-breaking 741-week chart run.

1986 – High levels of radiation resulting from the Chernobyl disaster are detected at Forsmark Nuclear Power Plant in Sweden, leading Soviet authorities to publicly announce the accident.

1996 – Whitewater controversy: President Bill Clinton gives a 41⁄2 hour videotaped testimony for the defense.

2004 – CBS News releases evidence of the Abu Ghraib torture and prisoner abuse. The photographs show rape and abuse from the American troops over Iraqi detainees.