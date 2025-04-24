Almanac - Thursday April 24, 2025

Today is Thursday the 24th of April of 2025

April 24 is the 114th day of the year

251 days remain until the end of the year.

57 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:21:37 am

and sunset will be at 7:55:05 pm

We will have 13 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:21 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57.7°F.

The first low tide was at 2:44 am at 1.3 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:34 am at 4.93 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:46 pm at 0.22 feet

and the final high tide will be tonight at 9:18 pm at 5.59 feet

The Moon is currently 15.6% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have the New Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 27th of April of 2025 at 12:31 pm

Today is….

National Neck Care Day

National Bucket List Day

Love Your Thighs Day

National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day

National Teach Children to Save Day

New Kids on the Block Day

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

World Meningitis Day

Today is also….

Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, began at sundown on last night and goes to sundown tonight on April 24th.

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day (Armenia, France)

Concord Day (Niger)

Democracy Day (Nepal)

Fashion Revolution Day

Labour Safety Day (Bangladesh, proposed)

National Panchayati Raj Day (India)

Republic Day (The Gambia)

World Day for Laboratory Animals

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1533 – William I of Orange, founding father of the Netherlands (d. 1584)

1581 – Vincent de Paul, French priest and saint (d. 1660)

1815 – Anthony Trollope, English novelist, essayist, and short story writer (d. 1882)

1904 – Willem de Kooning, Dutch-American painter and educator (d. 1997)

1905 – Robert Penn Warren, American novelist, poet, and literary critic (d. 1989)

1928 – Johnny Griffin, American saxophonist (d. 2008)

1931 – Bridget Riley, English painter and illustrator

1934 – Shirley MacLaine, American actress, singer, and dancer

1936 – Jill Ireland, English actress (d. 1990)

1937 – Joe Henderson, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2001)

1940 – Sue Grafton, American author (d. 2017)

1941 – Richard Holbrooke, American journalist, banker, and diplomat, 22nd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2010)

1941 – John Williams, Australian-English guitarist and composer

1942 – Richard M. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 54th Mayor of Chicago

1942 – Barbra Streisand, American singer, actress, activist, and producer

1948 – Eliana Gil, Ecuadorian-American psychiatrist, therapist, and author

1953 – Eric Bogosian, American actor and writer

1954 – Mumia Abu-Jamal, American journalist, activist, and political prisoner

1964 – Cedric the Entertainer, American comedian, actor, and producer

And on this day in history….

1704 – The first regular newspaper in British Colonial America, The Boston News-Letter, is published.

1885 – American sharpshooter Annie Oakley is hired by Nate Salsbury to be a part of Buffalo Bill's Wild West.

1895 – Joshua Slocum, the first person to sail single-handedly around the world, sets sail from Boston, Massachusetts aboard the sloop Spray.

1913 – The Woolworth Building, a skyscraper in New York City, is opened.

1915 – The arrest of 250 Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Istanbul marks the beginning of the Armenian genocide.

1916 – Easter Rising: Irish rebels, led by Patrick Pearse and James Connolly, launch an uprising in Dublin against British rule and proclaim an Irish Republic.

1916 – Ernest Shackleton and five men of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition launch a lifeboat from uninhabited Elephant Island in the Southern Ocean to organise a rescue for the crew of the sunken Endurance.

1922 – The first segment of the Imperial Wireless Chain providing wireless telegraphy between Leafield in Oxfordshire, England, and Cairo, Egypt, comes into operation.

1955 – The Bandung Conference ends: Twenty-nine non-aligned nations of Asia and Africa finish a meeting that condemns colonialism, racism, and the Cold War.

1957 – Suez Crisis: The Suez Canal is reopened following the introduction of UNEF peacekeepers to the region.

1970 – China launches Dong Fang Hong I, becoming the fifth nation to put an object into orbit using its own booster.

1990 – STS-31: The Hubble Space Telescope is launched from the Space Shuttle Discovery.

2005 – Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger is inaugurated as the 265th Pope of the Catholic Church taking the name Pope Benedict XVI.

2011 – WikiLeaks starts publishing the Guantanamo Bay files leak.