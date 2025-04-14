Almanac - Monday April 14, 2025

Today is Monday, the 14th of April of 2025,

April 14 is the 104th day of the year

261 days remain until the end of the year.

67 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:35:01 am

and sunset will be this evening at 7:45:53 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 10 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:27 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:28 am at -0.11 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:08 pm at 4.38 feet

The next low tide will be this evening at 6:07 pm at 2.34 feet

And the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:06 am at 5.64 feet

The Moon is currently 98.0% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

We had a full moon on Saturday

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Sunday the 20th of April of 2025 at 6:36 pm

Today is….

Children With Alopecia Day

Dreams of Reason Feast Day

Ex-Spouse Day

Holy Monday

International Laverbread Day

International Moment of Laughter Day

Look Up at the Sky Day

National Dolphin Day

National Grits Day

National Pecan Day

Pan American Day

Pathologists' Assistant Day

Reach as High as You Can Day

Today is also….

Ambedkar Jayanti in India

Bengali New Year in Bangladesh

Black Day in South Korea

Cake and Cunnilingus Day

Commemoration of Anfal Genocide Against the Kurds in Iraqi Kurdistan

Day of Mologa in Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia

Day of the Georgian language in Georgia

Dhivehi Language Day on the Maldives

N'Ko Alphabet Day for Mande speakers in the west of Africa

Pan American Day

Takayama Spring Festival begins in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, Japan

Vaisakhi in Punjab

Youth Day in Angola

World Quantum Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1925 – Rod Steiger, American soldier and actor (d. 2002)

1932 – Loretta Lynn, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2022)

1940 – Julie Christie, Indian-English actress and activist

1941 – Pete Rose, American baseball player and manager (d. 2024)

1973 – Adrien Brody, American actor

1977 – Sarah Michelle Gellar, American actress and producer

….and on this day in history….

1561 – A celestial phenomenon is reported over Nuremberg, described as an aerial battle.

1775 – The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage, the first abolition society in North America, is organized in Philadelphia by Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush.

1816 – Bussa, a slave in British-ruled Barbados, leads a slave rebellion, for which he is remembered as the country's first national hero.

1894 – The first ever commercial motion picture house opens in New York City, United States. It uses ten Kinetoscopes, devices for peep-show viewing of films.

1988 – In a United Nations ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, the Soviet Union signs an agreement pledging to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

2003 – The Human Genome Project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99%.