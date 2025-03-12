Almanac - Wednesday March 12, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 12th of March of 2025,

March 12 is the 71st day of the year

294 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 7:24:20 am

and sunset will be at 7:15:27 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:19:53 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:29 am at 1.82 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 10:14 am at 5.64 feet

The next low tide at 4:53 pm at -0.13 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:29 pm at 5.27 feet

The Moon is currently 96.9% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a Full Moon tomorrow Thursday the 13th of March of 2025 at 11:55 pm

It will also be Total Lunar Eclipse

The March Full Moon is called The Full Worm Moon

Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil. Alternatively, in the late 1700s, Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.

The March Full Moon is also called the….

• Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe)

• Eagle Moon (Cree)

• Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree)

• Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine)

• Sugar Moon (Ojibwe)

• Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)

On this day in Women’s Herstory….

On this date, March 12th, Women's History Month officially became a recognized national observance in the United States, after Congress passed Public Law 100-9 in 1987, designating the entire month of March as "Women's History Month"

March 12, 1912 – Juliette Gordon Low assembled 18 girls together in Savannah, Georgia, for the first-ever Girl Scout meeting

March 12, 1993 – Janet Reno is sworn in as the first woman U.S. Attorney General

Born March 12, 1907 (2007) – Dorrit Hoffleit, senior research astronomer at Yale University, known for her work in variable stars, astrometry, spectroscopy, meteors, and the Bright Star Catalog, as well as her mentorship of many young women and generations of astronomers

Born March 12, 1918 (1989) – Elaine DeKooning, artist and art critic, her portraits and other art work have gained proper acclaim after being overshadowed by her husband William

Born March 12, 1929 – Lupe Anguiano, Mexican-American civil rights activist known for her work on women’s rights, the rights of the poor, and the protection of the environment, served in the California Department of Health, Education and Welfare (1965), worked with Cesar Chavez, national organizer for the United Farm Workers and founded the National Women’s Employment & Education Inc., founding member of the National Women’s Political Caucus

Today is….

Girl Scout Day

National Alfred Hitchcock Day

National Baked Scallops Day

National Milky Way Day

National Plant a Flower Day

National Working Moms Day

No Smoking Day (UK)

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

Today is also….

Arbor Day (China)

Arbor Day (Taiwan)

Aztec New Year

National Day (Mauritius)

World Day Against Cyber Censorship

Youth Day (Zambia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1637 – Anne Hyde, Duchess of York and Albany (d. 1671)

1685 – George Berkeley, Irish bishop and philosopher (d. 1753)

1781 – Frederica of Baden, Queen consort to Gustav IV Adolf of Sweden (d. 1826)

1795 – William Lyon Mackenzie, Scottish-Canadian journalist and politician, 1st Mayor of Toronto (d. 1861)

1896 – Jesse Fuller, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1976)

1908 – Rita Angus, New Zealand painter (d. 1970)

1913 – Agathe von Trapp, Hungarian-American singer and author (d. 2010)

1918 – Elaine de Kooning, American painter and academic (d. 1989)

1921 – Gordon MacRae, American actor and singer (d. 1986)

1922 – Jack Kerouac, American author and poet (d. 1969)

1922 – Lane Kirkland, American sailor and union leader (d. 1999)

1923 – Wally Schirra, American captain, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2007)

1923 – Mae Young, American wrestler (d. 2014)

1928 – Edward Albee, American director and playwright (d. 2016)

1932 – Andrew Young, American pastor and politician, 14th United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1933 – Myrna Fahey, American actress (d. 1973)

1933 – Barbara Feldon, American actress

1936 – Virginia Hamilton, American children's books author (d. 2002)

1940 – Al Jarreau, American singer (d. 2017)

1945 – Anne Summers, Australian feminist writer, editor, publisher and public servant

1946 – Liza Minnelli, American actress, singer and dancer

1947 – Mitt Romney, American businessman and politician, 70th Governor of Massachusetts

1948 – Virginia Bottomley, Scottish social worker and politician, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

1948 – James Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Courtney B. Vance, American actor and painter

1962 – Julia Campbell, American actress

1962 – Darryl Strawberry, American baseball player and minister

1963 – Candy Costie, American swimmer

1968 – Tammy Duckworth, Thai-American colonel, pilot, and politician

1969 – Jake Tapper, American journalist and author

1970 – Karen Bradley, English politician

1970 – Dave Eggers, American author and screenwriter

1975 – Valérie Nicolas, French handball player

1977 – Michelle Burgher, track and field athlete

1978 – Arina Tanemura, Japanese author and illustrator

1980 – Becky Holliday, American pole vaulter

1981 – Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenian tennis player

1981 – Holly Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1982 – Lili Bordán, Hungarian-American actress

1984 – Shreya Ghoshal, Indian singer

1987 – Jessica Hardy, American swimmer

1990 – Milena Raičević, Montenegrin handballer

1992 – Ciara Mageean, Irish middle-distance runner

1994 – Katie Archibald, Scottish track cyclist

1994 – Christina Grimmie, American singer-songwriter (d. 2016)

1998 – Elizaveta Ukolova, Czech figure skater

2003 – Malina Weissman, American actress and model

….also on this day in history….

1912 – The Girl Guides (later renamed the Girl Scouts of the USA) are founded in the United States.

1928 – In California, the St. Francis Dam fails; the resulting floods kill 431 people.

1930 – Mahatma Gandhi begins the Salt March, a 200-mile (320 km) march to the sea to protest the British monopoly on salt in India.

1933 – Great Depression: Franklin D. Roosevelt addresses the nation for the first time as President of the United States. This is also the first of his "fireside chats".

2003 – The World Health Organization officially release a global warning of outbreaks of Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

2009 – Financier Bernie Madoff pleads guilty to one of the largest frauds in Wall Street's history.

2011 – A reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant explodes and releases radioactivity into the atmosphere a day after the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.

2020 – The United States suspends travel from Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.