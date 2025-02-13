Almanac - Thursday February 13, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 13th of February of 2025,

February 13 is the 44th day of the year

321 days remain until the end of the year

34 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00:58 am

and sunset will be at 5:48:07 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:32 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:01 am at 2.01 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:45 am at 5.86 feet

The next low tide at 5:28 pm at -0.26 feet

And the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:09 am at 5.27 feet

The Moon is currently 99.1% visible

(if you can see it behind all this rain)

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

It was a full moon yesterday

The next phase is Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Thursday the 20th of February of 2025 at 9:33 am

Today is….

Dream Your Sweet Day

Employee Legal Awareness Day

Galentine's Day

Also known as Palentine's Day

Get a Different Name Day

Giving Hearts Day

International Day of Self Love

Also known as International Natural Day

Kiss Day

National Break Up With Your Carrier Day

National Cheddar Day

National Crab Rangoon Day

National Italian Food Day

National Tortellini Day

Tu BiShvat

Also known as New Year for Trees,

Today is also….

Black Love Day (United States)

Children's Day (Myanmar)

World Radio Day

On this day in Black History….

1920 – The Negro National League is formed.

1923 - The New York Renaissance basketball team formed. It was the first all-Black -- Black-owned professional basketball team.

1960 – Black college students stage the first of the Nashville sit-ins at three lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee.

1968 - Orangeburg Massacre in South Carolina. That night, police opened fire on 200 unarmed black students who were protesting in an effort to integrate a bowling alley.

in 1970, Joseph L. Searles III became the first black floor member and floor broker in the New York Stock Exchange. He worked as a floor partner in the firm of Neburger, Loeb and Company.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1885 – Bess Truman, 35th First Lady of the United States (d. 1982)

1888 – Georgios Papandreou, Greek lawyer, economist, and politician, 162nd Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1968)

1902 – Harold Lasswell, American political scientist and theorist (d. 1978)

1903 – Georges Simenon, Belgian-Swiss author (d. 1989)

1919 – Tennessee Ernie Ford, American singer and actor (d. 1991)

1923 – Chuck Yeager, American general and pilot; first test pilot to break the sound barrier (d. 2020)

1929 – Omar Torrijos, Panamanian commander and politician, Military Leader of Panama (d. 1981)

1938 – Oliver Reed, English actor (d. 1999)

1942 – Peter Tork, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and actor (d. 2019)

1943 – Elaine Pagels, American theologian and academic

1944 – Jerry Springer, English-American television host, actor, and politician, 56th Mayor of Cincinnati (d. 2023)

1945 – Simon Schama, English historian and author

1950 – Peter Gabriel, English singer-songwriter and musician

1952 - Alex de Grassi, American new-age fingerstyle guitarist (Clockwork), born in Yokosuka, Japan

1961 – Henry Rollins, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1962 – Michele Greene, American actress

…..and also on this day in history….

1880 – Thomas Edison observes Thermionic emission.

1913 – The 13th Dalai Lama proclaims Tibetan independence following a period of domination by Manchu Qing dynasty and initiated a period of almost four decades of independence.

1914 – Copyright: In New York City the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is established to protect the copyrighted musical compositions of its members.

1955 – Israel obtains four of the seven Dead Sea Scrolls.

1990 – German reunification: An agreement is reached on a two-stage plan to reunite Germany.

2008 – Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd makes a historic apology to the Indigenous Australians and the Stolen Generations.

2021 – Former U.S. President Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial.