Almanac - Thursday January 30, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 30th of January of 2025,

January 30 is the 30th day of the year

335 days remain until the end of the year

48 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:14:53 am

and sunset will be at 5:32:39 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:46 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:47 am at 2.49 feet

The only high tide today will be at 10:39 am at 6.52 feet

The next low tide at 5:33 pm at 1.05 feet

The Moon is currently 1.4% visible

Yesterday was the New Moon

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 5th of February of 2025 at 12:02 am

Today is….

National Croissant Day

National Escape Day

National Inane Answering Message Day

School Day of Non-violence and Peace

Yodel for Your Neighbors Day

Today is also…..

Day of Azerbaijani customs (Azerbaijan)

Day of Saudade (Brazil)

Fred Korematsu Day (California, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia)

Today is also….

Martyrs' Day in India, the anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi

School Day of Non-violence and Peace (Spain)

Start of the Season for Nonviolence (January 30 – April 4)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….

1862 – Walter Damrosch, German-American conductor and composer (d. 1950)

1882 – Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and statesman, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)

1911 – Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)

1919 – Fred Korematsu, American activist (d. 2005)

1922 – Dick Martin, American comedian, actor, and director (d. 2008)

1925 – Douglas Engelbart, American computer scientist, invented the computer mouse (d. 2013)

1927 – Olof Palme, Swedish statesman, 26th Prime Minister of Sweden (d. 1986)

1930 – Gene Hackman, American actor and author

1935 – Richard Brautigan, American novelist, poet, and short story writer (d. 1984)

1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player

1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States

1942 – Marty Balin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)

1947 – Les Barker, English poet and author (d. 2023)

1951 – Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1972 – Mike Johnson, American politician, 56th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

….and on this day in history….

1847 – Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1908 – Indian pacifist and leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is released from prison by Jan C. Smuts after being tried and sentenced to two months in jail earlier in the month.

1920 – Japanese carmaker Mazda is founded, initially as a cork-producing company.

1948 – Following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in his home compound, India's prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, broadcasts to the nation, saying "The light has gone out of our lives".[17][18] The date of the assassination becomes observed as "Martyrs' Day" in India.

1956 – In the United States, Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s home is bombed in retaliation for the Montgomery bus boycott.

1969 – The Beatles' last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

1972 – Pakistan leaves the Commonwealth of Nations in protest of its recognition of breakaway Bangladesh.

1982 – Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called "Elk Cloner".

1995 – Hy-droxy-car-bam-ide becomes the first approved preventive treatment for sickle cell disease.

2020 – The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.