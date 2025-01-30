© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday January 30, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published January 30, 2025 at 5:13 AM PST
Today is Thursday, the 30th of January of 2025,

January 30 is the 30th day of the year

335 days remain until the end of the year

48 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:14:53 am

and sunset will be at 5:32:39 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:46 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:47 am at 2.49 feet

The only high tide today will be at 10:39 am at 6.52 feet

The next low tide at 5:33 pm at 1.05 feet

The Moon is currently 1.4% visible

Yesterday was the New Moon

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 5th of February of 2025 at 12:02 am

Today is….

National Croissant Day

National Escape Day

National Inane Answering Message Day

School Day of Non-violence and Peace

Yodel for Your Neighbors Day

Today is also…..

Day of Azerbaijani customs (Azerbaijan)

Day of Saudade (Brazil)

Fred Korematsu Day (California, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia)

Today is also….
Martyrs' Day in India, the anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi

School Day of Non-violence and Peace (Spain)

Start of the Season for Nonviolence (January 30 – April 4)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with….

1862Walter Damrosch, German-American conductor and composer (d. 1950)

1882Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and statesman, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)

1911Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)

1919Fred Korematsu, American activist (d. 2005)

1922Dick Martin, American comedian, actor, and director (d. 2008)

1925Douglas Engelbart, American computer scientist, invented the computer mouse (d. 2013)

1927Olof Palme, Swedish statesman, 26th Prime Minister of Sweden (d. 1986)

1930Gene Hackman, American actor and author

1935Richard Brautigan, American novelist, poet, and short story writer (d. 1984)

1937Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player

1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States

1942Marty Balin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)

1947Les Barker, English poet and author (d. 2023)

1951Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1972Mike Johnson, American politician, 56th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

….and on this day in history….

1847Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1908 – Indian pacifist and leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is released from prison by Jan C. Smuts after being tried and sentenced to two months in jail earlier in the month.

1920 – Japanese carmaker Mazda is founded, initially as a cork-producing company.

1948 – Following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in his home compound, India's prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, broadcasts to the nation, saying "The light has gone out of our lives".[17][18] The date of the assassination becomes observed as "Martyrs' Day" in India.

1956 – In the United States, Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s home is bombed in retaliation for the Montgomery bus boycott.

1969The Beatles' last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

1972 – Pakistan leaves the Commonwealth of Nations in protest of its recognition of breakaway Bangladesh.

1982Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called "Elk Cloner".

1995Hy-droxy-car-bam-ide becomes the first approved preventive treatment for sickle cell disease.

2020 – The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
