Almanac - Thursday January 16, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 16th of January of 2025,

January 16 is the 16th day of the year

349 days remain until the end of the year

62 days until spring begins

Sunrise today at 7:23:24 am

and sunset will be at 5:17:15 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:20:19 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.7°F.

the first high tide will be at 12:59 am at 5.19 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:03 am at 2.66 feet

The next high tide at 11:37 am at 5.89 feet

and the final low tide will be this evening at 6:34 pm at -0.44 feet

The Moon is 92.7% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 21st of January of 2025 at 12:31 pm

Today is….

Appreciate a Dragon Day

Book Publishers Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Hot and Spicy Food Day

National Fig Newton Day

National Good Teen Day

National Nothing Day

National Quinoa Day

National Without a Scalpel Day

Prohibition Remembrance Day

Psychiatric Technician's Day

Religious Freedom Day

Today is also….

Teacher's Day (Myanmar)

Teachers' Day (Thailand)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…..

1874 – Robert W. Service, English-Canadian poet and author (d. 1958)

1900 – Edith Frank, German-Dutch mother of Anne Frank (d. 1945

1901 – Fulgencio Batista, Cuban colonel and politician, ninth President of Cuba (d. 1973)

1901 – Frank Zamboni, American businessman and inventor (d. 1988)

1907 – Paul Nitze, American banker and politician, tenth United States Secretary of the Navy (d. 2004)

1908 – Ethel Merman, American actress and singer (d. 1984)

1910 – Dizzy Dean, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1974)

1932 – Dian Fossey, American zoologist and anthropologist (d. 1985)

1933 – Susan Sontag, American novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 2004)

1934 – Marilyn Horne, American soprano and actress

1935 – A. J. Foyt, American race car driver

1942 – Barbara Lynn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Gavin Bryars, English bassist and composer

1943 – Ronnie Milsap, American singer and pianist

1947 – Laura Schlessinger, American physiologist, talk show host, and author

1948 – Ruth Reichl, American journalist and critic

1950 – Debbie Allen, American actress, dancer, and choreographer

1959 – Sade, Nigerian-English singer-songwriter and producer

1961 – Jill Sobule, American singer-songwriter ("I Kissed a Girl"), born in Denver, Colorado

1974 – Kate Moss, English model and fashion designer

1979 – Aaliyah, American singer and actress (d. 2001)

1980 – Lin-Manuel Miranda, American actor, playwright, and composer

….and on this day in history….

1605 – The first edition of El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha (Book One of Don Quixote) by Miguel de Cervantes is published in Madrid, Spain.

1786 – Virginia enacts the Statute for Religious Freedom authored by Thomas Jefferson.

1847 – Westward expansion of the United States: John C. Frémont is appointed Governor of the new California Territory.

1883 – The Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act, establishing the United States Civil Service, is enacted by Congress.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton's expedition finds the magnetic South Pole.

1913 – Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan writes his first

1919 – Nebraska becomes the 36th state to approve the Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. With the necessary three-quarters of the states approving the amendment, Prohibition is constitutionally mandated in the United States one year later

2006 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is sworn in as Liberia's new president. She becomes Africa's first female elected head of state.

2020 – The first impeachment of Donald Trump formally moves into its trial phase in the United States Senate.

2020 – The United States Senate ratifies the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement as a replacement for NAFTA.