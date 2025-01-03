Almanac - Friday January 3, 2025

Today is Friday, the 3rd of January of 2025,

January 3 is the third day of the year

362 days remain until the end of the year

75 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:33 am

and sunset will be at 5:04:33 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:15:03 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.2°F.

The first high tide was at 1:43 am at 5.08 feet

The first low tide was just now at 6:38 am at 2.84 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:19 pm at 5.89 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:17 pm at -0.66 feet

The Moon is currently 14.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 6th of January of 2025 at 3:56 pm

Today is….

Festival of Sleep Day

Humiliation Day

J.R.R. Tolkien Day

Memento Mori

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

National Drinking Straw Day

National Write to Congress Day

Women Rock! Day

Today is also….

Anniversary of the 1966 Coup d'état (Burkina Faso)

Ministry of Religious Affairs Day (Indonesia)

Tamaseseri Festival (Hakozaki Shrine, Fukuoka, Japan)

Day 10 of the Twelve Days of Christmas in which your true love should give to you Ten Lords a-Leaping

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to blow out candles with….

106 BC – Cicero, Roman philosopher, lawyer, and politician (d. 43 BC

1793 – Lucretia Mott, American activist (d. 1880)

1883 – Clement Attlee, English soldier, lawyer, and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1967)

1892 – J.R.R. Tolkien, English writer, poet, and philologist (d. 1973)

1894 – ZaSu Pitts, American actress (d. 1963)

1897 – Marion Davies, American actress and comedian (d. 1961)

1901 – Ngô Đình Diệm, Vietnamese lawyer and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 1963)

1905 – Anna May Wong, American actress (d. 1961)

1909 – Victor Borge, Danish-American pianist and conductor (d. 2000)

1919 – Herbie Nichols, American pianist and composer (d. 1963)

1926 – George Martin, English composer, conductor, and producer (d. 2016)

1929 – Sergio Leone, Italian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1932 – Dabney Coleman, American actor (d. 2024)

1943 – Van Dyke Parks, American singer-songwriter, musician, composer, author, and actor

1945 – Stephen Stills, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1946 – John Paul Jones, English bass player, songwriter, and producer

1950 – Victoria Principal, American actress and businesswoman

1956 – Mel Gibson, American-Australian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Kurt Vile, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

2003 – Kyle Rittenhouse, American conservative personality

2003 – Greta Thunberg, Swedish environmental activist

….and on this day in history….

1870 – Construction work begins on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, United States.

1933 – Minnie D. Craig becomes the first woman elected as Speaker of the North Dakota House of Representatives, the first woman to hold a Speaker position anywhere in the United States.

1947 – Proceedings of the U.S. Congress are televised for the first time.

1953 – Frances P. Bolton and her son, Oliver from Ohio, become the first mother and son to serve simultaneously in the U.S. Congress.

1957 – The Hamilton Watch Company introduces the first electric watch

1959 – Alaska is admitted as the 49th U.S. state.

1977 – Apple Computer is incorporated.

1993 – In Moscow, Russia, George H. W. Bush and Boris Yeltsin sign the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

1999 – The Mars Polar Lander is launched by NASA.

2018 – For the first time in history, all five major storm surge gates in the Netherlands are closed simultaneously in the wake of a storm.