Almanac - Monday November 25, 2024

Today is Monday, the 25th of November of 2024

November 25 is the 330th day of the year

36 days remain until the end of the year.

26 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:01:24 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:24 pm

We will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:56:54 am

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.9°F.

the first low tide will be at 12:07 am at 1.2 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:53 am at 5.48 feet

The next low tide at 1:24 pm at 1.46 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:06 pm at 4.08 feet

The Moon is currently 27.4% visible

It’s a Waning crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 30th of November of 2024 at 10:21 pm

Today is….

NATIONAL PLAY DAY WITH DAD

Blasé Day

Day of the Covenant

National "Eat with a Friend" Day

National Parfait Day

Shopping Reminder Day

Today is also….

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Roses Revolution Day, against obstetric violence

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1835 – Andrew Carnegie, Scottish-American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1919)

1844 – Karl Benz, German engineer and businessman, founded Mercedes-Benz (d. 1929)

1846 – Carrie Nation, American activist (d. 1911)

1895 – Wilhelm Kempff, German pianist and composer (d. 1991)

1895 – Anastas Mikoyan, Soviet politician, Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union (d. 1978)

1896 – Virgil Thomson, American composer and critic (d. 1989)

1909 – P. D. Eastman, American author and illustrator (d. 1986)

1914 – Joe DiMaggio, American baseball player and coach (d. 1999)

1915 – Augusto Pinochet, Chilean general and politician, 30th President of Chile (d. 2006)

1920 – Ricardo Montalbán, Mexican-American actor, singer, and director (d. 2009)

1924 – Paul Desmond, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1977)

1931 – Nat Adderley, American cornet and trumpet player (d. 2000)

1933 – Kathryn Crosby, American actress and singer (d. 2024)

1940 – Percy Sledge, American singer (d. 2015)

1942 – Bob Lind, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Ben Stein, American actor, television personality, game show host, lawyer, and author

1947 – John Larroquette, American actor

1951 – Bill Morrissey, American singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

1958 – Naomi Oreskes, American historian of science

1960 – Amy Grant, American singer-songwriter

1960 – John F. Kennedy Jr., American lawyer, journalist, and publisher (d. 1999)

1971 – Christina Applegate, American actress

….and on this day in history….

1947 – Red Scare: The "Hollywood Ten" are blacklisted by Hollywood movie studios.

1952 – Agatha Christie's murder-mystery play The Mousetrap opens at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End after a premiere in Nottingham, UK. It will become the longest continuously running play in history.

1984 – Thirty-six top musicians gather in a Notting Hill studio and record Band Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in order to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

1986 – Iran–Contra affair: U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese announces that profits from covert weapons sales to Iran were illegally diverted to the anti-communist Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

1992 – The Federal Assembly of Czechoslovakia votes to split the country into the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with effect from January 1, 1993.

1999 – A five-year-old Cuban boy, Elián González, is rescued by fishermen while floating in an inner tube off the Florida coast.