Almanac - Friday October 25, 2024

Today is Friday the 25th of October of 2024

October 25 is the 299th day of the year

67 days remain until the end of the year.

57 days until winter begins

And it’s 10 days and 18 hours before Election Day

The sun rises at 7:28:55 am

and sunset will be at 6:17:33 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 48 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:14 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:22 am at 0.26 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:38 am at 5.09 feet

The next low tide at 1:06 pm at 2.85 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:12 pm at 4.9 feet

The Moon is currently 38 going on 37% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days of Friday the 1st of November of 2024 at 5:47 am

Today is….

Chucky, the Notorious Killer Doll Day

Frankenstein Friday

Global Champagne Day

International Artist Day

National Bandanna Day

National Breadstick Day

National Cartoonists Against Crime Day

National Greasy Foods Day

National I Care About You Day

National Merri Music Day

National Pharmacy Buyer Day

Punk for a Day Day

Simchat Torah

Sourest Day

World Lemur Day

World Pasta Day

World Pizza Makers Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Romania)

Nevada Day (Nevada)

Teacher's Day (Australia)

Customs Officer's Day (Russia)

Day of the Basque Country (Basque Country)

Republic Day (Kazakhstan)

Retrocession Day (Taiwan)

Sovereignty Day (Slovenia)

Thanksgiving Day (Grenada)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1825 – Johann Strauss II, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1899)

1838 – Georges Bizet, French pianist and composer (d. 1875)

1881 – Pablo Picasso, Spanish painter and sculptor (d. 1973)

1886 – Leo G. Carroll, English-American actor (d. 1972)

1886 – Karl Polanyi, Austro-Hungarian economist and historian (d. 1964)

1902 – Eddie Lang, American jazz guitarist (d. 1933)

1912 – Minnie Pearl, American entertainer and philanthropist (d. 1996)

1926 – Jimmy Heath, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2020)

1928 – Marion Ross, American actress

1939 – Sara Dylan, American actress and model

1941 – Helen Reddy, Australian-American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2020)

1941 – Anne Tyler, American author and critic

1944 – Jon Anderson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – James Carville, American lawyer and political consultant

1950 – John Matuszak, American footballer (d. 1989)

1955 – Robin Eubanks, American trombonist and educator

1957 – Nancy Cartwright, American voice actress

1963 – Tracy Nelson, American actress

1969 – Samantha Bee, Canadian-American comedian and television host

1971 – Midori, Japanese-American violinist and educator

1975 – Zadie Smith, English author and academic

1984 – Katy Perry, American singer-songwriter and actress

…and on this day in history….

1854 – The Battle of Balaclava takes place during the Crimean War. It is soon memorialized in verse as The Charge of the Light Brigade.

1875 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B♭ minor, Op. 23 premieres in Boston, Massachusetts, with Benjamin Johnson Lang as conductor and Hans von Bülow as soloist.

1940 – Benjamin O. Davis Sr. is named the first African American general in the United States Army.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: Adlai Stevenson shows the United Nations Security Council reconnaissance photographs of Soviet ballistic missiles in Cuba.

1971 – The People's Republic of China replaces the Republic of China at the United Nations.

1983 – The United States and its Caribbean allies invade Grenada, six days after Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and several of his supporters are executed in a coup d'état.

2001 – Microsoft releases Windows XP, which becomes one of Microsoft's most successful operating systems.