Almanac - Friday October 25, 2024
Today is Friday the 25th of October of 2024
October 25 is the 299th day of the year
67 days remain until the end of the year.
57 days until winter begins
And it’s 10 days and 18 hours before Election Day
The sun rises at 7:28:55 am
and sunset will be at 6:17:33 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 48 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:53:14 pm.
The first low tide was at 12:22 am at 0.26 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:38 am at 5.09 feet
The next low tide at 1:06 pm at 2.85 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:12 pm at 4.9 feet
The Moon is currently 38 going on 37% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days of Friday the 1st of November of 2024 at 5:47 am
Today is….
Chucky, the Notorious Killer Doll Day
National Cartoonists Against Crime Day
Today is also….
Customs Officer's Day (Russia)
Day of the Basque Country (Basque Country)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1825 – Johann Strauss II, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1899)
1838 – Georges Bizet, French pianist and composer (d. 1875)
1881 – Pablo Picasso, Spanish painter and sculptor (d. 1973)
1886 – Leo G. Carroll, English-American actor (d. 1972)
1886 – Karl Polanyi, Austro-Hungarian economist and historian (d. 1964)
1902 – Eddie Lang, American jazz guitarist (d. 1933)
1912 – Minnie Pearl, American entertainer and philanthropist (d. 1996)
1926 – Jimmy Heath, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2020)
1928 – Marion Ross, American actress
1939 – Sara Dylan, American actress and model
1941 – Helen Reddy, Australian-American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2020)
1941 – Anne Tyler, American author and critic
1944 – Jon Anderson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1944 – James Carville, American lawyer and political consultant
1950 – John Matuszak, American footballer (d. 1989)
1955 – Robin Eubanks, American trombonist and educator
1957 – Nancy Cartwright, American voice actress
1963 – Tracy Nelson, American actress
1969 – Samantha Bee, Canadian-American comedian and television host
1971 – Midori, Japanese-American violinist and educator
1975 – Zadie Smith, English author and academic
1984 – Katy Perry, American singer-songwriter and actress
…and on this day in history….
1854 – The Battle of Balaclava takes place during the Crimean War. It is soon memorialized in verse as The Charge of the Light Brigade.
1875 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B♭ minor, Op. 23 premieres in Boston, Massachusetts, with Benjamin Johnson Lang as conductor and Hans von Bülow as soloist.
1940 – Benjamin O. Davis Sr. is named the first African American general in the United States Army.
1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: Adlai Stevenson shows the United Nations Security Council reconnaissance photographs of Soviet ballistic missiles in Cuba.
1971 – The People's Republic of China replaces the Republic of China at the United Nations.
1983 – The United States and its Caribbean allies invade Grenada, six days after Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and several of his supporters are executed in a coup d'état.
2001 – Microsoft releases Windows XP, which becomes one of Microsoft's most successful operating systems.