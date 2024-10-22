Almanac - Tuesday October 22, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 22nd of October, 2024,

October 22 is the 296th day of the year

70 days remain until the end of the year.

60 days until winter begins

13 Days and 18 hours before Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:54 am

and sunset will be at 6:21:14 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 63.1°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:26 am at 4.8 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:56 am at 3.48 feet

The next high tide at 2:33 pm at 5.96 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:05 pm at -0.26 feet

The Moon is currently 69.0% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have a Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 24th of October of 2024 at 1:03 am

October 22 is a 1998 American drama film

Today is….

Clean Up the Earth Day

Eat a Pretzel Day

INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY

International Stuttering Awareness Day

National Color Day

National Knee Day

National Make a Dog's Day

National Nut Day

National Sparkling Water Day

Smart is Cool Day

Wombat Day

Fechner Day (International observance)

On The 22nd of October, psychophysicists to celebrate the anniversary of German physicist, philosopher, and experimental psychologist Gustav Theodor Fechner’s waking up on that day in 1850 with a new approach into how to study the mind

Jidai Matsuri (Kyoto, Japan)

National Santri Day (Indonesia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share your special day with….

1811 – Franz Liszt, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1886)

1844 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress and manager (d. 1923)

1882 – N. C. Wyeth, American painter and illustrator (d. 1945)

1887 – John Reed, American journalist and poet (d. 1920)

1903 – Curly Howard, American comedian and vaudevillian (d. 1952)

1913 – Robert Capa, Hungarian-American photographer and journalist (d. 1954)

1913 – Bảo Đại, Vietnamese emperor (d. 1997)

1915 – Yitzhak Shamir, Belarusian-Israeli civil servant and politician, 7th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 2012)

1917 – Joan Fontaine, British-American actress (d. 2013)

1919 – Doris Lessing, British novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1920 – Timothy Leary, American psychologist and author (d. 1996)

1925 – Dory Previn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1928 – Clare Fischer, American pianist, composer and arranger (d. 2012)

1936 – Bobby Seale, American political activist and author, co-founder of the Black Panther Party

1938 – Derek Jacobi, English actor

1938 – Christopher Lloyd, American actor, comedian and producer

1939 – Tony Roberts, American actor and singer

1941 – Charles Keating, English-American actor (d. 2014)

1942 – Bobby Fuller, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1966)

1942 – Annette Funicello, American actress and singer (d. 2013

1943 – Catherine Deneuve, French actress and singer

1945 – Leslie West, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)

1946 – Deepak Chopra, Indian-American physician and author

1962 – Bob Odenkirk, American actor and comedian

1965 – Wesley Stace, the English folksinger formerly known as John Wesley Harding

1968 – Shelby Lynne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Shaggy, Jamaican singer-songwriter and DJ

1969 – Spike Jonze, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

….and on this day in history….

1746 – The College of New Jersey (later renamed Princeton University) receives its charter.

1784 – Russia founds a colony on Kodiak Island, Alaska.

1836 – Sam Houston is inaugurated as the first President of the Republic of Texas.

1879 – Using a filament of carbonized thread, Thomas Edison tests the first practical electric incandescent light bulb (lasting 131⁄2 hours before burning out).

1883 – The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City opens with a performance of Gounod's Faust.

1884 – The International Meridian Conference designates the Royal Observatory, Greenwich as the world's prime meridian.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: President Kennedy, after internal counsel from Dwight D. Eisenhower, announces that American reconnaissance planes have discovered Soviet nuclear weapons in Cuba, and that he has ordered a naval "quarantine" of the Communist nation.

1964 – Jean-Paul Sartre is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, but turns down the honor.

1976 – Red Dye No. 4 is banned by the US Food and Drug Administration after it is discovered that it causes tumors in the bladders of dogs.

1981 – The United States Federal Labor Relations Authority votes to decertify the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization (PATCO) for its strike the previous August.

1987 – John Adams' opera Nixon in China premiered.

2008 – India launches its first uncrewed lunar mission Chandrayaan-1.

2012 – Cyclist Lance Armstrong is formally stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after being charged for doping.

2013 – The Australian Capital Territory becomes the first Australian jurisdiction to legalize same-sex marriage with the Marriage Equality (Same Sex) Act 2013.

2019 – Same-sex marriage is legalized, and abortion is decriminalized in Northern Ireland as a result of the Northern Ireland Assembly not being restored.