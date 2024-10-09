Almanac - Wednesday October 9, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 9th of October of 2024,

October 9 is the 283rd day of the year

83 days remain until the end of the year.

73 days until winter begins

And it’s 26 Days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:13:25 am

and sunset will be at 6:38:54 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:56:09 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 67.5°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:30 am at 4.17 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:01 am at 3.75 feet

The next high tide at 3:02 pm at 5.41 feet

and the final low tide at 10:42 pm at 0.39 feet

The moon is currently 36.7% visible

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 10th of October of 2024 at 11:55 am

Today is…..

National Take Your Parents To Lunch Day

PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day

[Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndromes (PANS) and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS).]

Curious Events Day

Emergency Nurses Day

Fire Prevention Day

International Beer and Pizza Day

International Top Spinning Day

National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day

National Curves Day

National Moldy Cheese Day

National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

National Polenta Day (Italy)

National Pro-Life Cupcake Day

National Sneakers Day

National Stop Bullying Day

Nautilus Night

Scrubs Day

Stop America's Violence Everywhere Today

Submarine-Hoagie-Hero-Grinder Day

Today is also….

Hangul Day in South Korea

As it was on this day in 1446 – The Hangul alphabet is published in Korea.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Uganda from United Kingdom in 1962. (Uganda)

Independence of Guayaquil from Spain in 1820 in Ecuador

Leif Erikson Day (United States, Iceland and Norway)

National Day of Commemorating the Holocaust in Romania

National Nanotechnology Day in the United States

Takayama Autumn Festival in Takayama, Japan

World Post Day

On this day in 1874 – The Universal Postal Union is created by the Treaty of Bern.

Indian Foreign Service Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1823 – Mary Ann Shadd, American-Canadian abolitionist (d. 1893)

1835 – Camille Saint-Saëns, French composer and conductor (d. 1921)

1888 – Nikolai Bukharin, Russian journalist and politician (d. 1938)

1890 – Aimee Semple McPherson, Canadian-American evangelist, founded the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (d. 1944)

1907 – Jacques Tati, French actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1918 – E. Howard Hunt, American CIA officer and author (d. 2007)

1920 – Yusef Lateef, American saxophonist, composer, and educator (d. 2013)

1934 – Abdullah Ibrahim, South African pianist and composer

1940 – John Lennon, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1980)

1941 – Omali Yeshitela, political activist and founder of the Uhuru Movement

1942 – Michael Palmer, American physician and author (d. 2013)

1944 – John Entwistle, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 2002)

1944 – Nona Hendryx, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1945 – Amjad Ali Khan, Indian classical Sarod player

1948 – Jackson Browne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Tony Shalhoub, American actor and producer

1964 – Guillermo del Toro, Mexican-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – PJ Harvey, English musician, singer-songwriter, writer, poet, and composer

1969 – Steve McQueen, English director, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Sean Lennon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

….and on this day in history….

1604 – Kepler's Supernova is the most recent supernova to be observed within the Milky Way.

1919 – The Cincinnati Reds win the World Series, resulting in the Black Sox Scandal.

1936 – Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam) begins to generate electricity and transmit it to Los Angeles.

1980 – Pope John Paul II greets the Dalai Lama during a private audience in Vatican City.

1981 – President François Mitterrand abolishes capital punishment in France.

1984 – The popular children's television show Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends, based on The Railway Series by the Reverend Wilbert Awdry, premieres on ITV.

1986 – The Phantom of the Opera, eventually the second longest running musical in London, opens at Her Majesty's Theatre.

1992 – The Peekskill meteorite, a 27.7 pounds (12.6 kg) meteorite crashed into a parked car in Peekskill, New York