Almanac - Wednesday October 2, 2024
Today is Wednesday, the 2nd of October of 2024,
October 2 is the 276th day of the year
90 days remain until the end of the year.
80 days until winter begins
33 Days and 18 Hours until Election Day Tuesday November 5, 2024
The sun rose this morning at 7:07:05 am
and sunset will be at 6:49:15 pm
Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown today
Today we will have 11 hours and 42 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:58:10 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 63.7°F.
The first low tide was at 5:00 am at 1.09 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:19 am at 5.55 feet
The next low tide will be at 5:31 pm at 0.96 feet
And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:38 pm at 5.06 feet
We are in the New Moon phase until 11:49 am
Today is….
NATIONAL COFFEE WITH A COP DAY
NATIONAL CUSTODIAL WORKER'S RECOGNITION DAY
National Research Maniacs Food Day
Today is also….
Gandhi Jayanti in India, celebrating the birth of Mahatma Gandhi
As well as The International Day of Non-Violence
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guinea from France in 1958
National Grandparents Day in Italy
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1800 – Nat Turner, American slave and uprising leader (d. 1831)
1847 – Paul von Hindenburg, German field marshal and politician, 2nd President of Germany (d. 1934)
1869 – Mahatma Gandhi, Indian freedom fighter, activist and philosopher (d. 1948)
1871 – Cordell Hull, American politician, United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)
1879 – Wallace Stevens, American poet (d. 1955)
1890 – Groucho Marx, American comedian and actor (d. 1977)
1904 – Graham Greene, English novelist, playwright, and critic (d. 1991)
1909 – Alex Raymond, American cartoonist, creator of Flash Gordon (d. 1956)
1915 – Chuck Williams, American author and businessman, founded Williams Sonoma (d. 2015)
1938 – Nick Gravenites, American singer-songwriter (d. 2024)
1938 – Rex Reed, American film critic
1945 – Don McLean, American singer-songwriter
1947 – Ward Churchill, American author and activist
1948 – Avery Brooks, American actor
1949 – Richard Hell, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1949 – Annie Leibovitz, American photographer
1951 – Sting, English singer-songwriter and actor
1960 – Joe Sacco, Maltese-American journalist and cartoonist
1967 – Gillian Welch, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1987 – Christopher Larkin, South Korean-American actor
1988 – Brittany Howard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
….and on this day in history….
1766 - The Nottingham Cheese Riot breaks out at the Goose Fair in Nottingham, UK, in response to the excessive cost of cheese
1967 – Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as the first African-American justice of the United States Supreme Court.
1996 – The Electronic Freedom of Information Act Amendments are signed by U.S. President Bill Clinton.