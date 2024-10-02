Almanac - Wednesday October 2, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 2nd of October of 2024,

October 2 is the 276th day of the year

90 days remain until the end of the year.

80 days until winter begins

33 Days and 18 Hours until Election Day Tuesday November 5, 2024

The sun rose this morning at 7:07:05 am

and sunset will be at 6:49:15 pm

Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown today

Today we will have 11 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:58:10 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 63.7°F.

The first low tide was at 5:00 am at 1.09 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:19 am at 5.55 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:31 pm at 0.96 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:38 pm at 5.06 feet

We are in the New Moon phase until 11:49 am

Today is….

NATIONAL COFFEE WITH A COP DAY

NATIONAL SMARTIES DAY

NATIONAL PRODUCE MISTING DAY

NATIONAL PUMPKIN SEED DAY

NATIONAL WALK TO SCHOOL DAY

NATIONAL CUSTODIAL WORKER'S RECOGNITION DAY

NATIONAL FRIED SCALLOPS DAY

RANDOM ACTS OF POETRY DAY

NATIONAL NAME YOUR CAR DAY

Audiophile Day

Balloons Around the World Day

Guardian Angels Day

National Kale Day

National Produce Misting Day

National Research Maniacs Food Day

Phileas Fogg's Wager Day

World Day for Farmed Animals

World No Alcohol Day

Today is also….

Batik Day in Indonesia

Gandhi Jayanti in India, celebrating the birth of Mahatma Gandhi

As well as The International Day of Non-Violence

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guinea from France in 1958

National Grandparents Day in Italy

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1800 – Nat Turner, American slave and uprising leader (d. 1831)

1847 – Paul von Hindenburg, German field marshal and politician, 2nd President of Germany (d. 1934)

1869 – Mahatma Gandhi, Indian freedom fighter, activist and philosopher (d. 1948)

1871 – Cordell Hull, American politician, United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)

1879 – Wallace Stevens, American poet (d. 1955)

1890 – Groucho Marx, American comedian and actor (d. 1977)

1904 – Graham Greene, English novelist, playwright, and critic (d. 1991)

1909 – Alex Raymond, American cartoonist, creator of Flash Gordon (d. 1956)

1915 – Chuck Williams, American author and businessman, founded Williams Sonoma (d. 2015)

1938 – Nick Gravenites, American singer-songwriter (d. 2024)

1938 – Rex Reed, American film critic

1945 – Don McLean, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Ward Churchill, American author and activist

1948 – Avery Brooks, American actor

1949 – Richard Hell, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1949 – Annie Leibovitz, American photographer

1951 – Sting, English singer-songwriter and actor

1960 – Joe Sacco, Maltese-American journalist and cartoonist

1967 – Gillian Welch, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1987 – Christopher Larkin, South Korean-American actor

1988 – Brittany Howard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history….

1766 - The Nottingham Cheese Riot breaks out at the Goose Fair in Nottingham, UK, in response to the excessive cost of cheese

1967 – Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as the first African-American justice of the United States Supreme Court.

1996 – The Electronic Freedom of Information Act Amendments are signed by U.S. President Bill Clinton.