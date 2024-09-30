© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday September 30, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published September 30, 2024 at 6:18 AM PDT
Learning to Podcast
Alan Levine
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Learning to Podcast

Today is Monday, 30th of September of 2024

September 30 is the 274th day of the year

92 days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until winter begins

35 days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:05:18 am

and sunset will be at 6:52:17 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 63.3°F.

The solar transit will be at 12:58:47 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:04 am at 0.46 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:36 am at 5.4 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:24 pm at 1.58 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:14 pm at 5.38 feet

The Moon is 4.7% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon and Annular Solar Eclipse in 2 days on Wednesday the 2nd of October of 2024 at 11:49 am

Today is….

Ask a Stupid Question Day

Chewing Gum Day

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day

International Podcast Day

International Thunderbirds Day

International Translation Day

National Love People Day

National Mud Pack Day

National PrepareAthon! Day

National Soufflé Potato Day

The Time for Yoga

Today is also….

Agricultural Reform (Nationalization) Day (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Birth of Jose Maria Morelos, a hero in the war for independence in Mexico

Blasphemy Day, educates individuals and groups about blasphemy laws and defends freedom of expression

Boy's Day (Poland)

Independence Day (Botswana) or Botswana Day, celebrates the independence of Botswana from United Kingdom in 1966.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation or Orange Shirt Day is a Canadian day of memorial to recognize the atrocities and multi-generational effects of the Canadian Indian residential school system.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1207Rumi, Persian mystic and poet (d. 1273)

1832Ann Jarvis, American activist, co-founded Mother's Day (d. 1905)

1861William Wrigley, Jr., American businessman, founded Wrigley Company (d. 1932)

1882Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic (d. 1945)

1908David Oistrakh, Ukrainian-Russian violinist and educator (d. 1974)

1915Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (d. 2003)

1917Yuri Lyubimov, Russian actor and director (d. 2014)

1917 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, bandleader, and actor (d. 1987)

1921Deborah Kerr, Scottish-English actress (d. 2007)

1924Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1927W. S. Merwin, American poet and translator (d. 2019)

1928Elie Wiesel, Romanian-American author, academic, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1931Angie Dickinson, American actress

1935Johnny Mathis, American singer and actor

1942 – Frankie Lymon, American singer-songwriter (d. 1968)

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, American singer

1946 – Héctor Lavoe, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (d. 1993)

1947Marc Bolan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)

1950Laura Esquivel, Mexican author and screenwriter

1950 – Victoria Tennant, English actress and dancer

1954 – Patrice Rushen, American singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Barry Williams, American actor

1955 – Frankie Kennedy, Northern Irish flute player (d. 1994)

1957Fran Drescher, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1958Marty Stuart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Ta-Nehisi Coates, American author and journalist

1982 – Kieran Culkin, American actor

….and on this day in history….

1791 – The first performance of Mozart's opera The Magic Flute takes place two months before his death.

1882Thomas Edison's first commercial hydroelectric power plant (later known as Appleton Edison Light Company) begins operation.

1935 – The Hoover Dam, astride the border between the U.S. states of Arizona and Nevada, is dedicated.

1938 – The League of Nations unanimously outlaws "intentional bombings of civilian populations"..

1939 – NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game.

1947 – The 1947 World Series begins. It is the first to be televised, to include an African-American player, to exceed $2 million in receipts, to see a pinch-hit home run, and to have six umpires on the field.

1980Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox working with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation.

2016 – Two paintings with a combined value of $100 million are recovered after having been stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in 2002.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance