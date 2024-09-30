Almanac - Monday September 30, 2024

Today is Monday, 30th of September of 2024

September 30 is the 274th day of the year

92 days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until winter begins

35 days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:05:18 am

and sunset will be at 6:52:17 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 63.3°F.

The solar transit will be at 12:58:47 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:04 am at 0.46 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:36 am at 5.4 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:24 pm at 1.58 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:14 pm at 5.38 feet

The Moon is 4.7% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon and Annular Solar Eclipse in 2 days on Wednesday the 2nd of October of 2024 at 11:49 am

Today is….

Ask a Stupid Question Day

Chewing Gum Day

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day

International Podcast Day

International Thunderbirds Day

International Translation Day

National Love People Day

National Mud Pack Day

National PrepareAthon! Day

National Soufflé Potato Day

The Time for Yoga

Today is also….

Agricultural Reform (Nationalization) Day (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Birth of Jose Maria Morelos, a hero in the war for independence in Mexico

Blasphemy Day, educates individuals and groups about blasphemy laws and defends freedom of expression

Boy's Day (Poland)

Independence Day (Botswana) or Botswana Day, celebrates the independence of Botswana from United Kingdom in 1966.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation or Orange Shirt Day is a Canadian day of memorial to recognize the atrocities and multi-generational effects of the Canadian Indian residential school system.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1207 – Rumi, Persian mystic and poet (d. 1273)

1832 – Ann Jarvis, American activist, co-founded Mother's Day (d. 1905)

1861 – William Wrigley, Jr., American businessman, founded Wrigley Company (d. 1932)

1882 – Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic (d. 1945)

1908 – David Oistrakh, Ukrainian-Russian violinist and educator (d. 1974)

1915 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (d. 2003)

1917 – Yuri Lyubimov, Russian actor and director (d. 2014)

1917 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, bandleader, and actor (d. 1987)

1921 – Deborah Kerr, Scottish-English actress (d. 2007)

1924 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1927 – W. S. Merwin, American poet and translator (d. 2019)

1928 – Elie Wiesel, Romanian-American author, academic, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1931 – Angie Dickinson, American actress

1935 – Johnny Mathis, American singer and actor

1942 – Frankie Lymon, American singer-songwriter (d. 1968)

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, American singer

1946 – Héctor Lavoe, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (d. 1993)

1947 – Marc Bolan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)

1950 – Laura Esquivel, Mexican author and screenwriter

1950 – Victoria Tennant, English actress and dancer

1954 – Patrice Rushen, American singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Barry Williams, American actor

1955 – Frankie Kennedy, Northern Irish flute player (d. 1994)

1957 – Fran Drescher, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1958 – Marty Stuart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Ta-Nehisi Coates, American author and journalist

1982 – Kieran Culkin, American actor

….and on this day in history….

1791 – The first performance of Mozart's opera The Magic Flute takes place two months before his death.

1882 – Thomas Edison's first commercial hydroelectric power plant (later known as Appleton Edison Light Company) begins operation.

1935 – The Hoover Dam, astride the border between the U.S. states of Arizona and Nevada, is dedicated.

1938 – The League of Nations unanimously outlaws "intentional bombings of civilian populations"..

1939 – NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game.

1947 – The 1947 World Series begins. It is the first to be televised, to include an African-American player, to exceed $2 million in receipts, to see a pinch-hit home run, and to have six umpires on the field.

1980 – Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox working with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation.

2016 – Two paintings with a combined value of $100 million are recovered after having been stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in 2002.