Almanac - Monday September 16, 2024

Today Monday, 16th of September of 2024,

September 16 is the 260th day of the year

106 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until autumn begins

50 Days (really, 49 Days and 18 hours) until Election Day Tuesday November 5, 2024

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:53:15 am

and sunset will be at 7:13:59 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 20 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:03:37 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 65.1°F

The first low tide was at 3:59 am at -0.52 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:39 am at 5.38 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:04 pm at 1.77 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:03 pm at 6.45 feet

The Moon is currently 96.1% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 17th of September of 2024 at 7:34 pm

As well as a Partial Lunar Eclipse

The September full moon is called the Harvest Moon or the Full Corn Moon

The Harvest Moon is the full Moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox.

Which will be Sunday, September 22, 2024, 5:43 AM

This time also corresponds with the traditional harvesting of corn.

It’s also called the….

• Autumn Moon (Cree)

• Child Moon (Tlingit)

• Corn Harvest Moon (Dakota)

• Corn Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

• Falling Leaves Moon (Ojibwe)

• Harvest Moon

• Leaves Turning Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Mating Moon (Cree)

• Moon of Brown Leaves (Lakota)

• Moon When the Rice is Laid Up to Dry (Dakota)

• Rutting Moon (Cree)

• Yellow Leaf Moon (Assiniboine)

16th September is a 1956 painting by René Magritte, probably produced in 1956. It is now in the Royal Museum of Fine Arts, Antwerp, which bought it directly from the artist. The painting depicts a tree surrounded by empty space with rocks, and near the middle of the tree the Moon is shown.

Today is….

Anne Bradstreet Day, an important English language poet in Massachusetts who passed away on this day in 1672

Collect Rocks Day

Mayflower Day

National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day

National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of Hurricane Katrina

National Guacamole Day

National Stay Away from Seattle Day

National Tattoo Story Day

Stepfamily Day

Teenager Workout Day

Trail of Tears Commemoration Day

Working Parents Day

World Play-Doh Day

Wrinkled Raincoat Day

Today is also….

Cry of Dolores, celebrates the declaration of independence of Mexico from Spain in 1810. The day is also known as Fiestas Patrias

Independence Day (Papua New Guinea), celebrates the independence of Papua New Guinea from Australia in 1975.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

Malaysian Armed Forces Day (Malaysia)

Malaysia Day (Malaysia)

Martyrs' Day (Libya)

National Heroes Day (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1880 – Alfred Noyes, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1958)

1887 – Nadia Boulanger, French composer and educator (d. 1979)

1898 – H. A. Rey, American author and illustrator, co-created Curious George (d. 1977)

1911 – Wilfred Burchett, Australian journalist and author (d. 1983)

1921 – Jon Hendricks, American singer-songwriter (d. 2017)

1921 – Korla Pandit, American pianist and composer (d. 1998)

1924 – Lauren Bacall, American actress (d. 2014)

1925 – Charlie Byrd, American singer and guitarist (d. 1999)

1925 – B.B. King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2015)

1931 – Little Willie Littlefield, American-Dutch singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2013)

1932 – George Chakiris, American actor

1940 – Hamiet Bluiett, American jazz saxophonist and composer (d. 2018)

1949 – Ed Begley Jr., American actor and environmental activist

1950 – Henry Louis Gates Jr., American historian, scholar, and journalist

1952 – Mickey Rourke, American boxer and actor

1953 – Earl Klugh, American musician

1956 – David Copperfield, American magician and actor

1971 – Amy Poehler, American actress, comedian, and producer

1974 – Julian Castro, American lawyer and politician, 16th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Today is also the birthday of KALW listener Deb Schneider

(I won’t say how young she is)

She is today, what I’ve been doing for the last two weeks, on vacation, here in our bay area…

Happy Birthday to YOU Deb and thank you for keeping us company!

….and on this day in history….

1400 – Owain Glyndŵr is declared Prince of Wales by his followers.

1620 – Pilgrims set sail for Virginia from Plymouth, England in the Mayflower.

1810 – With the Grito de Dolores, Father Miguel Hidalgo begins Mexico's fight for independence from Spain.

1822 – French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel, in a "note" read to the Academy of Sciences, reports a direct refraction experiment verifying David Brewster's hypothesis that photoelasticity (as it is now known) is stress-induced birefringence

1959 – The first successful photocopier, the Xerox 914, is introduced in a demonstration on live television from New York City.

1963 – Malaysia is formed from the Federation of Malaya, Singapore, North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak. However, Singapore is soon expelled from this new country.

1966 – The Metropolitan Opera House opens at Lincoln Center in New York City with the world premiere of Samuel Barber's opera Antony and Cleopatra.

1975 – Papua New Guinea gains independence from Australia.

1987 – The Montreal Protocol is signed to protect the ozone layer from depletion.

1990 – The railroad between the People's Republic of China and Kazakhstan is completed at Dostyk, adding a sizable link to the concept of the Eurasian Land Bridge.

2022 – The death of Mahsa Amini occurred, which sparked worldwide protests.