Almanac - Friday, September 13, 2024

Today is Friday, September 13th, 2024, the 256th day of the year with 109 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise : 6:50am

: 6:50am Sunset: 7:20pm

The waxing gibbous (73% visible) will set this morning at 1:16 and rise at 4:59pm.

At the Golden Gate...



High Tides : 10:06am/8:09pm

: 10:06am/8:09pm Low Tides: 2:22am/2:16pm

...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63 degrees today.

Today is...



Bald Is Beautiful Day

Blame Someone Else Day

Cloud Appreciation Day

International Chocolate Day

Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day

National Celiac Awareness Day

National Peanut Day

National Chocolate Milkshake Day

Scooby-Doo Day

Uncle Sam Day

On this day in...

1789 - The United States Government took out its first loan.

1935 - Aviator Howard Hughes, Jr., of Houston, set a new airspeed record of 352 mph with his H-1 airplane (Winged Bullet).

1943 - Chiang Kai-shek became the president of China.

1948 - The School of Performing Arts opened in New York City. It was the first public school to specialize in performing arts.

1948 - Margaret Chase Smith was elected to the U.S. Senate and became the first woman to serve in both houses of the U.S. Congress.

1970 - The first New York City Marathon took place. Fireman Gary Muhrucke won the race.

1977 - The first diesel automobiles were introduced by General Motors.

1993 - "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" premiered on NBC.

1993 - Israel and Palestine signed their first major agreement. Palestine was granted limited self-government in the Gaza Strip and in Jericho.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

