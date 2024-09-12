© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday, September 13, 2024

Published September 12, 2024 at 11:00 PM PDT

Today is Friday, September 13th, 2024, the 256th day of the year with 109 days remain until the end of the year.

  • Sunrise: 6:50am
  • Sunset: 7:20pm

The waxing gibbous (73% visible) will set this morning at 1:16 and rise at 4:59pm.

At the Golden Gate...

  • High Tides: 10:06am/8:09pm
  • Low Tides: 2:22am/2:16pm
    ...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63 degrees today.

Today is...

  • Bald Is Beautiful Day
  • Blame Someone Else Day
  • Cloud Appreciation Day
  • International Chocolate Day
  • Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day
  • National Celiac Awareness Day
  • National Peanut Day
  • National Chocolate Milkshake Day
  • Scooby-Doo Day
  • Uncle Sam Day

On this day in...

1789 - The United States Government took out its first loan.

1935 - Aviator Howard Hughes, Jr., of Houston, set a new airspeed record of 352 mph with his H-1 airplane (Winged Bullet).

1943 - Chiang Kai-shek became the president of China.

1948 - The School of Performing Arts opened in New York City. It was the first public school to specialize in performing arts.

1948 - Margaret Chase Smith was elected to the U.S. Senate and became the first woman to serve in both houses of the U.S. Congress.

1970 - The first New York City Marathon took place. Fireman Gary Muhrucke won the race.

1977 - The first diesel automobiles were introduced by General Motors.

1993 - "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" premiered on NBC.

1993 - Israel and Palestine signed their first major agreement. Palestine was granted limited self-government in the Gaza Strip and in Jericho.

Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...

  • Walter Reed 1851
  • Milton S. Hershey 1857
  • John Pershing 1860
  • Claudette Colbert 1905
  • Bill Monroe (The Bluegrass Band) 1911
  • Roald Dahl 1916
  • Dick Haymes 1916
  • Mel Torme 1925
  • Fred Silverman 1937
  • David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) 1941
  • Jacqueline Bisset 1944
  • Nell Carter 1948
  • Joni Sledge (Sister Sledge) 1956
  • Goran Ivanisevic 1971
  • Fiona Apple 1977
  • Ben Savage 1980
