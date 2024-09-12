Almanac - Friday, September 13, 2024
Today is Friday, September 13th, 2024, the 256th day of the year with 109 days remain until the end of the year.
- Sunrise: 6:50am
- Sunset: 7:20pm
The waxing gibbous (73% visible) will set this morning at 1:16 and rise at 4:59pm.
At the Golden Gate...
- High Tides: 10:06am/8:09pm
- Low Tides: 2:22am/2:16pm
...water temperature at Aquatic Park will reach a high of 63 degrees today.
Today is...
- Bald Is Beautiful Day
- Blame Someone Else Day
- Cloud Appreciation Day
- International Chocolate Day
- Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day
- National Celiac Awareness Day
- National Peanut Day
- National Chocolate Milkshake Day
- Scooby-Doo Day
- Uncle Sam Day
On this day in...
1789 - The United States Government took out its first loan.
1935 - Aviator Howard Hughes, Jr., of Houston, set a new airspeed record of 352 mph with his H-1 airplane (Winged Bullet).
1943 - Chiang Kai-shek became the president of China.
1948 - The School of Performing Arts opened in New York City. It was the first public school to specialize in performing arts.
1948 - Margaret Chase Smith was elected to the U.S. Senate and became the first woman to serve in both houses of the U.S. Congress.
1970 - The first New York City Marathon took place. Fireman Gary Muhrucke won the race.
1977 - The first diesel automobiles were introduced by General Motors.
1993 - "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" premiered on NBC.
1993 - Israel and Palestine signed their first major agreement. Palestine was granted limited self-government in the Gaza Strip and in Jericho.
Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...
- Walter Reed 1851
- Milton S. Hershey 1857
- John Pershing 1860
- Claudette Colbert 1905
- Bill Monroe (The Bluegrass Band) 1911
- Roald Dahl 1916
- Dick Haymes 1916
- Mel Torme 1925
- Fred Silverman 1937
- David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) 1941
- Jacqueline Bisset 1944
- Nell Carter 1948
- Joni Sledge (Sister Sledge) 1956
- Goran Ivanisevic 1971
- Fiona Apple 1977
- Ben Savage 1980