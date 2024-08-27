Almanac - Tuesday August 27, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 27th of August of 2024,

August 27 is the 240th day of the year

126 days remain until the end of the year.

26 days until autumn begins

And 70 days (really 69 days and 18 hours) until Election Day, Tuesday November 5

The sun will rise at 6:36:23 am

and sunset will be at 7:44:27 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 8 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:25 pm.

According to the Dolphin Club, water temperature in San Francisco can be between 59 and 61 degrees

The first low tide was early this morning at 12:22 am at 0.25 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:34 am at 4.42 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 5:48 pm at 6.22 feet

The Moon is currently 38.4% visible

A Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Monday the 2nd of September of 2024 at 6:55 pm

Today is….

National Peach Day

"The Duchess" Who Wasn't Day

Just Because Day

Kiss Me Day

National Banana Lovers Day

National Petroleum Day

National Pots de Crème Day

Tarzan Day

Touch-A-Heart Tuesday

World Rock Paper Scissors Day

Today is also….

Independence Day (Republic of Moldova), celebrates the independence of Moldova from the USSR in 1991.

Lyndon Baines Johnson Day (Texas)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1770 – Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, German philosopher and academic (d. 1831)

1871 – Theodore Dreiser, American novelist and journalist (d. 1945)

1890 – Man Ray, American-French photographer and painter (d. 1976)

1899 – C. S. Forester, English novelist (d. 1966)

1908 – Lyndon B. Johnson, American commander and politician, 36th President of the United States (d. 1973)

1909 – Lester Young, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1959)

1916 – Martha Raye, American actress and comedian (d. 1994)

1925 – Carter Stanley, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1966)

1926 – Kristen Nygaard, Norwegian computer scientist and academic (d. 2002)

1928 – Mangosuthu Buthelezi, South African politician, Chief Minister of KwaZulu (d. 2023)

1928 – Joan Kroc, American philanthropist (d. 2003)

1931 – Sri Chinmoy, Indian-American guru and poet (d. 2007)

1932 – Antonia Fraser, English historian and author

1937 – Alice Coltrane, American pianist and composer (d. 2007)

1939 – William Least Heat-Moon, American travel writer and historian

1941 – Cesária Évora, Cape Verdean singer (d. 2011)

1943 – Bob Kerrey, American lieutenant and politician, Medal of Honor recipient, 35th Governor of Nebraska

1943 – Tuesday Weld, American model and actress

1944 – G. W. Bailey, American actor

1947 – Barbara Bach, American actress and model

1952 – Paul Reubens, American actor and comedian (d. 2023)

1956 – Glen Matlock, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1969 – Chandra Wilson, American actress and director

And on this day in history….

410 – The sacking of Rome by the Visigoths ends after three days.

1828 – Brazil and Argentina recognize the sovereignty of Uruguay in the Treaty of Montevideo

1883 – Eruption of Krakatoa: Four enormous explosions almost completely destroy the island of Krakatoa and cause years of climate change.

1927 – Five Canadian women file a petition to the Supreme Court of Canada, asking: "Does the word 'Persons' in Section 24 of the British North America Act, 1867, include female persons?"

1955 – The first edition of the Guinness Book of Records is published in Great Britain.

1975 – The Governor of Portuguese Timor abandons its capital, Dili, and flees to Atauro Island, leaving control to a rebel group.

1991 – The European Community recognizes the independence of the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

2003 – Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years, passing 34,646,418 miles (55,758,005 km) distant.

2003 – The first six-party talks, involving South and North Korea, the United States, China, Japan and Russia, convene to find a peaceful resolution to the security concerns of the North Korean nuclear weapons program.