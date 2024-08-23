Almanac - Friday August 23, 2024

Today is Friday, the 23rd of August of 2024,

August 23 is the 236th day of the year

130 days remain until the end of the year.

30 days until autumn begins

74 Days, really 73 days and 18 hours, until Election Day, Tuesday November 5

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:32:58 am

and sunset will be at 7:50:10 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:34 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:49 am at 5.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:49 am at 0.8 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:19 pm at 6.3 feet

and the final low tide at 8:44 pm at 0.74 feet

The Moon is currently 80.9% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days Monday the26th of August of 2024 at 2:26 am

Today is….

Find Your Inner Nerd Day

Buttered Corn Day

Hug Your Sweetheart Day

International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

Internaut Day

National Cheap Flight Day

National Cuban Sandwich Day

National Sponge Cake Day

Ride the Wind Day

Valentino Day

Today is also….

Battle of Kursk Day (Russia)

Day of the National Flag (Ukraine)

European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism or Black Ribbon Day (European Union and other countries),

Liberation from Fascist Occupation Day (Romania)

National Day for Physicians (Iran)

Daffodil Day (Australia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1868 – Edgar Lee Masters, American lawyer, author, poet, and playwright (d. 1950)

1900 – Malvina Reynolds, American singer-songwriter and activist (d. 1978)

1905 – Ernie Bushmiller, American cartoonist (d. 1982)

1912 – Gene Kelly, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1996)

1917 – Tex Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1985)

1931 – Barbara Eden, American actress and singer

1932 – Houari Boumediene, Algerian colonel and politician, 2nd President of Algeria (d. 1978)

1933 – Pete Wilson, American commander and politician, 36th Governor of California

1940 – Galen Rowell, American mountaineer and photographer (d. 2002)

1946 – Keith Moon, English drummer, songwriter, and producer (d. 1978)

1947 – Linda Thompson, English folk-rock singer-songwriter

1949 – Shelley Long, American actress

1949 – Rick Springfield, Australian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1951 – Queen Noor of Jordan

1970 – River Phoenix, American actor (d. 1993)

1975 – Eliza Carthy, English folk musician

1978 – Kobe Bryant, American basketball player and businessman (d. 2020)

1990 – Seth Curry, American basketball player

1990 – Mike Yastrzemski, American baseball player

….and on this day in history….

79 – Mount Vesuvius begins stirring, on the feast day of Vulcan, the Roman god of fire.

1784 – Western North Carolina (now eastern Tennessee) declares itself an independent state under the name of Franklin; it is not accepted into the United States, and only lasts for four years.

1970 – Organized by Mexican American labor union leader César Chávez, the Salad Bowl strike, the largest farm worker strike in U.S. history, begins.

1973 – A bank robbery gone wrong in Stockholm, Sweden, turns into a hostage crisis; over the next five days the hostages begin to sympathise with their captors, leading to the term "Stockholm syndrome".

1975 – The start of the Wave Hill walk-off by Gurindji people in Australia, lasting eight years, a landmark event in the history of Indigenous land rights in Australia, commemorated in a 1991 Paul Kelly song and an annual celebration.

1989 – Singing Revolution: Two million people from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania stand on the Vilnius–Tallinn road, holding hands.

1990 – Armenia declares its independence from the Soviet Union.

1990 – West and East Germany announce that they will reunite on October 3.

1991 – The World Wide Web is opened to the public.

1994 – Eugene Bullard, the only African American pilot in World War I, is posthumously commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

2023 – Chandrayaan-3 mission initiated first Moon landing in Indian history.