Almanac - Thursday August 1, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 1st of August of 2024,

August 1 is the 214th day of the year

152 days remain until the end of the year.

52 days until autumn begins

And 96 days until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:14:05 am

and sunset will be at 8:17:14 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F.

The first low tide was at 3:42 am at -0.55 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:46 am at 4.91 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:11 pm at 3.28 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:59 pm at 6.64 feet

The moon is currently 9.2% visible

We’ll have the New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 4th of August of 2024 at 4:13 am

Today is…

August 1? is a 1988 Indian Malayalam language action thriller film

International Mahjong Day

Cycle to Work Day in the UK

Earth Overshoot Day

Homemade Pie Day

International Albariño Day

International Childfree Day

Lammas

Lughnasadh

National Girlfriends Day

National IPA Day

National Minority Donor Awareness Day

National Raspberry Cream Pie Day

National Spritz Day

Planner Day

Play Ball Day

Respect for Parents Day

Rounds Resounding Day

Scout Scarf Day

Spider-Man Day

Woman Astronomers Day

World Lung Cancer Day

World Wide Web Day

Yorkshire Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day in Lebanon

Armed Forces Day in China or Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Liberation Army of the People's Republic of China

Azerbaijani Language and Alphabet Day

Emancipation Day is commemorated in many parts of the former British Empire, which marks the day the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 came into effect which abolished chattel slavery in the British Empire:

Emancipation Day is a public holiday in Barbados, Bermuda, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago

Minden Day in United Kingdom

National Day, celebrates the independence of Benin from France in 1960.

National Day, commemorates Switzerland becoming a single unit in 1291.

Official Birthday and Coronation Day of the King of Tonga

Parents' Day in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Statehood Day in Colorado

Swiss National Day in Switzerland

The beginning of autumn observances in the Northern hemisphere and spring observances in the Southern hemisphere For the Gaels, Ireland, Scotland

Lunasa in the Northern hemisphere

Imbolc in the Southern hemisphere

Lammas in England, Scotland

Pachamama Raymi for the Quechuan people in Ecuador and Peru)

Victory Day in Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam

World Scout Scarf Day

Yorkshire Day in Yorkshire, England

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you!

You share your special day with….

1779 – Francis Scott Key, American lawyer, author, and poet (d. 1843)

1819 – Herman Melville, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1891)

1843 – Robert Todd Lincoln, American lawyer and politician, 35th United States Secretary of War (d. 1926)

1931 – Ramblin' Jack Elliott, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1933 – Dom DeLuise, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2009)[58]

1942 – Jerry Garcia, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)[66]

1942 – Giancarlo Giannini, Italian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1949 – Jim Carroll, American poet, author, and musician (d. 2009)

1953 – Robert Cray, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Chuck D, American rapper and songwriter

1960 – Suzi Gardner, American rock singer-songwriter and guitarist for the band L7

1963 – Coolio, American rapper, producer, and actor (d. 2022

1978 – Dhani Harrison, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history….

1774 – British scientist Joseph Priestley discovers oxygen gas, corroborating the prior discovery of this element by German-Swedish chemist Carl Wilhelm Scheele.

1834 – Slavery is abolished in the British Empire as the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 comes into force, although it remains legal in the possessions of the East India Company until the passage of the Indian Slavery Act, 1843.

1876 – Colorado is admitted as the 38th U.S. state.

1893 – Henry Perky patents shredded wheat.

1911 – Harriet Quimby takes her pilot's test and becomes the first U.S. woman to earn an Aero Club of America aviator's certificate.

1957 – The United States and Canada form the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

1960 – Dahomey (later renamed Benin) declares independence from France.

1960 – Islamabad is declared the federal capital of the Government of Pakistan.

1961 – U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara orders the creation of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the nation's first centralized military espionage organization.

1964 – The former Belgian Congo is renamed the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

1965 – Frank Herbert's novel, Dune was published for the first time. It was named as the world's best-selling science fiction novel in 2003.

1971 – The Concert for Bangladesh, organized by former Beatle George Harrison, is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

1981 – MTV begins broadcasting in the United States and airs its first video, "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles.

2023 – Former US President Donald Trump is indicted for his role in the January 6 United States Capitol attack, his third indictment in 2023.