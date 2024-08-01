Almanac - Thursday August 1, 2024
Today is Thursday, the 1st of August of 2024,
August 1 is the 214th day of the year
152 days remain until the end of the year.
52 days until autumn begins
And 96 days until Election Day
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:14:05 am
and sunset will be at 8:17:14 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 3 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:39 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F.
The first low tide was at 3:42 am at -0.55 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:46 am at 4.91 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:11 pm at 3.28 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:59 pm at 6.64 feet
The moon is currently 9.2% visible
We’ll have the New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 4th of August of 2024 at 4:13 am
Today is…
August 1? is a 1988 Indian Malayalam language action thriller film
National Minority Donor Awareness Day
National Raspberry Cream Pie Day
Today is also….
Armed Forces Day in China or Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Liberation Army of the People's Republic of China
Azerbaijani Language and Alphabet Day
Emancipation Day is commemorated in many parts of the former British Empire, which marks the day the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 came into effect which abolished chattel slavery in the British Empire:
Emancipation Day is a public holiday in Barbados, Bermuda, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago
National Day, celebrates the independence of Benin from France in 1960.
National Day, commemorates Switzerland becoming a single unit in 1291.
Official Birthday and Coronation Day of the King of Tonga
Parents' Day in Democratic Republic of the Congo
Swiss National Day in Switzerland
The beginning of autumn observances in the Northern hemisphere and spring observances in the Southern hemisphere For the Gaels, Ireland, Scotland
Lunasa in the Northern hemisphere
Imbolc in the Southern hemisphere
Pachamama Raymi for the Quechuan people in Ecuador and Peru)
Victory Day in Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam
Yorkshire Day in Yorkshire, England
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you!
You share your special day with….
1779 – Francis Scott Key, American lawyer, author, and poet (d. 1843)
1819 – Herman Melville, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1891)
1843 – Robert Todd Lincoln, American lawyer and politician, 35th United States Secretary of War (d. 1926)
1931 – Ramblin' Jack Elliott, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1933 – Dom DeLuise, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2009)[58]
1942 – Jerry Garcia, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)[66]
1942 – Giancarlo Giannini, Italian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1949 – Jim Carroll, American poet, author, and musician (d. 2009)
1953 – Robert Cray, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist
1960 – Chuck D, American rapper and songwriter
1960 – Suzi Gardner, American rock singer-songwriter and guitarist for the band L7
1963 – Coolio, American rapper, producer, and actor (d. 2022
1978 – Dhani Harrison, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
….and on this day in history….
1774 – British scientist Joseph Priestley discovers oxygen gas, corroborating the prior discovery of this element by German-Swedish chemist Carl Wilhelm Scheele.
1834 – Slavery is abolished in the British Empire as the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 comes into force, although it remains legal in the possessions of the East India Company until the passage of the Indian Slavery Act, 1843.
1876 – Colorado is admitted as the 38th U.S. state.
1893 – Henry Perky patents shredded wheat.
1911 – Harriet Quimby takes her pilot's test and becomes the first U.S. woman to earn an Aero Club of America aviator's certificate.
1957 – The United States and Canada form the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
1960 – Dahomey (later renamed Benin) declares independence from France.
1960 – Islamabad is declared the federal capital of the Government of Pakistan.
1961 – U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara orders the creation of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the nation's first centralized military espionage organization.
1964 – The former Belgian Congo is renamed the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
1965 – Frank Herbert's novel, Dune was published for the first time. It was named as the world's best-selling science fiction novel in 2003.
1971 – The Concert for Bangladesh, organized by former Beatle George Harrison, is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
1981 – MTV begins broadcasting in the United States and airs its first video, "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles.
2023 – Former US President Donald Trump is indicted for his role in the January 6 United States Capitol attack, his third indictment in 2023.