Almanac - Friday July 5, 2024

Today is Friday, the 5th of July of 2024,

July 5 is the 187th day of the year

179 days remain until the end of the year.

79 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:54:04 am

and sun sets this evening at 8:34:57 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:14:30 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:21 am at -1.15 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:32 pm at 4.97 feet

The next low tide at 4:55 pm at 3.25 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:41 pm at 6.66 feet

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F

The Moon is currently 0.4% visible

We have a perfectly invisible New Moon Today at 3:57 pm

Today is….

Bikini Day

Comic Sans Day

Mechanical Pencil Day

National Apple Turnover Day

National Graham Cracker Day

National Workaholics Day

Today is also….

Bloody Thursday for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union

Constitution Day in Armenia

Fifth of Julyis the historic celebration of the abolition of slavery in New York in 1827.

Independence Day in Algeria, celebrating the independence of Algeria from France in 1962.

Independence Day in Cape Verde, celebrating the independence of Cape Verde from Portugal in 1975.

Independence Day in Venezuela, celebrating the independence of Venezuela from Spain in 1811; also National Armed Forces Day.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

465 – Ahkal Mo' Naab' I, Mayan ruler (d. 524)

1810 – P. T. Barnum, American businessman, co-founded Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus (d. 1891)

1857 – Clara Zetkin, German theorist and activist (d. 1933)

1879 – Wanda Landowska, Polish-French harpsichord player and educator (d. 1959)

1889 – Jean Cocteau, French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1963)

1902 – Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., American colonel and politician, 3rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1985)

1913 – Smiley Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1966)

1928 – Warren Oates, American actor (d. 1982)

1936 – Shirley Knight, American actress (d. 2020)

1943 – Robbie Robertson, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2023)

1950 – Huey Lewis, American singer-songwriter and actor

1951 – Goose Gossage, American baseball player

1958 – Bill Watterson, American author and illustrator

1959 – Marc Cohn, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1963 – Edie Falco, American actress

1969 – RZA, American rapper, producer, actor, and director

1970 – Mac Dre, American rapper and producer, founded Thizz Entertainment (d. 2004)

1972 – Gary Shteyngart, American writer

….and on this day in history…..

1687 – Isaac Newton publishes Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica.

1852 – Frederick Douglass delivers his "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?" speech in Rochester, New York.

1915 – The Liberty Bell leaves Philadelphia by special train on its way to the Panama–Pacific International Exposition. This is the last trip outside Philadelphia that the custodians of the bell intend to permit.

1934 – "Bloody Thursday": The police open fire on striking longshoremen in San Francisco.

1935 – The National Labor Relations Act, which governs labor relations in the United States, is signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, is introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation.

1946 – Micheline Bernardini models the first modern bikini at a swimming pool in Paris.

1948 – National Health Service Acts create the national public health system in the United Kingdom.

1950 – The Knesset of Israel passes the Law of Return which grants all Jews the right to immigrate to the Land of Israel.

1954 – The BBC broadcasts its first daily television news bulletin.

1954 – Elvis Presley records his first single, "That's All Right", at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee.

1962 – The official independence of Algeria is proclaimed after an eight-year-long war with France.

1975 – Arthur Ashe becomes the first black man to win the Wimbledon singles title.

1975 – Cape Verde gains its independence from Portugal.

1980 – Swedish tennis player Björn Borg wins his fifth Wimbledon final and becomes the first male tennis player to win the championships five times in a row (1976–1980).

1989 – Iran–Contra affair: Oliver North is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gerhard A. Gesell to a three-year suspended prison term, two years probation, $150,000 in fines and 1,200 hours community service. His convictions are later overturned.

1994 – Jeff Bezos founds Amazon.

1995 – Armenia adopts its constitution, four years after its independence from the Soviet Union.

1996 – Dolly the sheep becomes the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.

1999 – President Bill Clinton imposes trade and economic sanctions against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.