Almanac - Friday November 17, 2023

Today is Friday, the 17th of November of 2023

November 17 is the 321st day of the year

44 days remain until the end of the year.

34 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco in a minute or so at 6:52:19 am

and sunset will be at 4:56:41 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 4 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:54:30 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.6°F.

The first high tide was at 2:27 am at 4.66 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:33 am at 3.57 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:23 pm at 6.09 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 7:49 pm at -0.75 feet

The Moon is 19.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

The Moon rises later this morning at 11:30 am

and the moon sets tonight at 8:48 pm

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 20th of November of 2023 at 2:50 am

Electronic Greeting Card Day

Homemade Bread Day

International Happy Gose Day

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

International Students' Day

National Baklava Day

National Butter Day

National Farm Joke Day

National Take a Hike Day

National Unfriend Day

The Little Mermaid Day

World Peace Day

Today is…

Athens Polytechnic Uprising Remembrance Day in Greece

International Students' Day

Martyrs' Day in Orissa, India

Presidents Day on the Marshall Islands

World Prematurity Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

AD 9 – Vespasian, Roman emperor (d. 79)

1790 – August Ferdinand Möbius, German mathematician and astronomer (d. 1868)

1887 – Bernard Montgomery, 1st Viscount Montgomery of Alamein, English field marshal (d. 1976)

1904 – Isamu Noguchi, American sculptor and architect (d. 1988)

1916 – Shelby Foote, American historian and author (d. 2005)

1925 – Rock Hudson, American actor (d. 1985)

1937 – Peter Cook, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 1995)

1938 – Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2023)

1940 – Luke Kelly, Irish singer, folk musician and actor (d. 1984)

1942 – Martin Scorsese, American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor

1944 – Gene Clark, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1991)

1944 – Danny DeVito, American actor, director, and producer

1944 – Lorne Michaels, Canadian-American screenwriter and producer, created Saturday Night Live

1948 – Howard Dean, American physician and politician, 79th Governor of Vermont

1948 – East Bay Ray, American guitarist

1949 – John Boehner, American businessman and politician, 53rd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1952 – Cyril Ramaphosa, South African businessman and politician, fifth President of South Africa

1955 – Yolanda King, American actress and activist (d. 2007)

1960 – RuPaul, American drag queen performer, actor, and singer

1964 – Susan Rice, American academic and politician, 24th United States National Security Advisor

1966 – Jeff Buckley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)

…and on this day in history…

1558 – Elizabethan era begins: Queen Mary I of England dies and is succeeded by her half-sister Elizabeth I of England.

1800 – The United States Congress holds its first session in Washington, D.C.

1858 – Modified Julian Day zero.

1858 – The city of Denver, Colorado is founded.

1869 – In Egypt, the Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, is inaugurated.

1903 – The Russian Social Democratic Labour Party splits into two groups: The Bolsheviks (Russian for "majority") and Mensheviks (Russian for "minority").

1947 – The Screen Actors Guild implements an anti-Communist loyalty oath.

1947 – American scientists John Bardeen and Walter Houser Brattain observe the basic principles of the transistor, a key element for the electronics revolution of the 20th century.

1968 – Viewers of the Raiders–Jets football game in the eastern United States are denied the opportunity to watch its exciting finish when NBC broadcasts Heidi instead, prompting changes to sports broadcasting in the U.S.

1973 – Watergate scandal: In Orlando, Florida, U.S. President Richard Nixon tells 400 Associated Press managing editors "I am not a crook."

1983 – The Zapatista Army of National Liberation is founded in Mexico.

1993 – United States House of Representatives passes a resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.

2000 – Alberto Fujimori is removed from office as president of Peru.

2003 – Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s tenure as the governor of California began.

2019 – The first known case of COVID-19 is traced to a 55-year-old man who had visited a market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.