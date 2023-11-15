Wednesday November 15, 2023
Today is Wednesday, the 15th of November of 2023,
46 days remain until the end of the year.
36 days until winter begins
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.2°F
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:50:11 am
and the sun sets will be at 4:58:01 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 7 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:54:06 am.
The first high tide was at 12:33 am at 4.73 feet
The first low tide was at 4:56 am at 3.2 feet
The next high tide will be at 10:52 am at 6.4 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:06 pm at -0.9 feet
Moon rises at 9:31 am
Moon sets at 6:38 pm
Moon: 5.6%
First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 20th of November of 2023 at 2:50 am
Today is…
Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day
Geographic Information Systems Day
National Educational Support Professionals Day
National Raisin Bran Cereal Day
National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day
Today is also….
Day of the German-speaking Community of Belgium
Independence Day, unilaterally declared in 1988 in Palestine
King's Feast in Belgium
National Tree Planting Day in Sri Lanka
Republic Proclamation Day in Brazil
Shichi-Go-San in Japan
Republic Day in Northern Cyprus
The beginning of Winter Lent in the Eastern Orthodox Christian church
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with….
459 – B'utz Aj Sak Chiik, Mayan king (d. 501)
1873 – Sara Josephine Baker, American physician and academic (d. 1945)
1887 – Georgia O'Keeffe, American painter and educator (d. 1986)
1891 – W. Averell Harriman, American businessman and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Commerce (d. 1986)
1891 – Erwin Rommel, German field marshal (d. 1944)
1905 – Mantovani, Italian conductor and composer (d. 1980)
1906 – Curtis LeMay, American general and politician (d. 1990)
1916 – Bill Melendez, Mexican-American voice actor, animator, director, and producer (d. 2008)
1925 – Howard Baker, American lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 12th White House Chief of Staff (d. 2014)
1929 – Ed Asner, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2021)
1932 – Petula Clark, English singer-songwriter and actress
1932 – Clyde McPhatter, American singer (d. 1972)
1933 – Theodore Roszak, American scholar and author (d. 2011)
1939 – Yaphet Kotto, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2021
1940 – Sam Waterston, American actor
1941 – Rick Kemp, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer
1941 – Daniel Pinkwater, American author and illustrator
1942 – Daniel Barenboim, Argentinian-Israeli pianist and conductor
1967 – E-40, American rapper and actor
1968 – Ol' Dirty Bastard, American rapper and producer (d. 2004)
…and on this day in history….
1920 – The first assembly of the League of Nations is held in Geneva, Switzerland.
1965 – Craig Breedlove sets a land speed record of 600.601 mph (966.574 km/h) in his car, the Spirit of America, at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.
1966 – Project Gemini: Gemini 12 completes the program's final mission, when it splashes down safely in the Atlantic Ocean.
1969 – Vietnam War: In Washington, D.C., 250,000-500,000 protesters staged a peaceful demonstration against the war, including a symbolic "March Against Death".
1971 – Intel releases the world's first commercial single-chip microprocessor, the 4004.
1976 – René Lévesque and the Parti Québécois take power to become the first Quebec government of the 20th century clearly in favor of independence.
1987 – In Brașov, Romania, workers rebel against the communist regime of Nicolae Ceaușescu.
1988 – Israeli–Palestinian conflict: An independent State of Palestine is proclaimed by the Palestinian National Council.
2001 – Microsoft launches the Xbox game console.
2006 – Al Jazeera English launches worldwide.
2012 – Xi Jinping becomes General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and a new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee is inaugurated.
2013 – Sony releases the PlayStation 4 (PS4) game console.
2022 – The world population reached 8 billion.