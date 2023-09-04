© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday September 4, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published September 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT
Suffragists - Labor Day 1913
The Library of Congress, Bain News Service
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Suffragists - Labor Day 1913

Today Monday, 4th of September of 2023,

September 4 is the 247th day of the year

118 days remain until the end of the year.

19 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:42:31 am

and sunset will be at 7:33:41 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:06 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.6°F.

The first high tide of the day was early this morning at 2:44 am at 5.01 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:18 am at 1.72 feet

the next high tide will be 2:38 pm this afternoon at 6.26 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 0.54 feet at 9:29 pm

The Moon is currently 74.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 6th of September of 2023 at 3:21 pm

Today is…

Eat an Extra Dessert Day

Labor Day

Mouthguard Day

National Leadership Day

National Macadamia Nut Day

National Newspaper Carrier Day

National Spice Blend Day

National Wildlife Day

Today is also….

Immigrant's Day in Argentina

Toothfish Day on South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day today with…

1824Anton Bruckner, Austrian organist and composer (d. 1896)

1892Darius Milhaud, French composer and educator (d. 1974)

1896Antonin Artaud, French actor, director, and playwright (d. 1948)

1912Syd Hoff, American author and illustrator (d. 2004)

1917Henry Ford II, American businessman (d. 1987)

1920 – Craig Claiborne, American journalist, author, and critic (d. 2000)

1924Joan Aiken, English author (d. 2004)

1926 – Ivan Illich, Austrian priest and philosopher (d. 2002)

1928Dick York, American actor (d. 1992)

1929Thomas Eagleton, American lawyer and politician, 38th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri (d. 2007)

1931Mitzi Gaynor, American actress, singer, and dancer

1944 – Gene Parsons, American singer-songwriter, drummer, guitarist, and banjo player

1946 – Dave Liebman, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1955David Broza, Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Drew Pinsky, American radio and television host

1970 – Ione Skye, English-American actress

1975 – Mark Ronson, English DJ, producer, and songwriter, co-founded Allido Records

1981Beyoncé, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actress

1984 – Kyle Mooney, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

…and on this day in history…

1666 – In London, England, the most destructive damage from the Great Fire occurs.

1888George Eastman registers the trademark Kodak and receives a patent for his camera that uses roll film.

1934Evelyn Waugh's novel A Handful of Dust was first published in full.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands abdicates for health reasons.

1949 – The Peekskill riots erupt after a Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill, New York.

1951 – The first live transcontinental television broadcast takes place in San Francisco, from the Japanese Peace Treaty Conference.

1957American Civil Rights Movement: Little Rock Crisis: The governor of Arkansas calls out the National Guard to prevent African American students from enrolling in Little Rock Central High School, resulting in the lawsuit Cooper v. Aaron the following year.

1970Salvador Allende is elected President of Chile.

1972Mark Spitz becomes the first competitor to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games.

1972 – The Price Is Right premieres on CBS. It currently is the longest running game show on American television.

1977 – The Golden Dragon massacre takes place in San Francisco.

1985 – The discovery of Buckminsterfullerene, the first fullerene molecule of carbon.

1989 – In Leipzig, East Germany, the first of weekly demonstration for the legalisation of opposition groups and democratic reforms takes place.

1998Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two students at Stanford University.

2002 – The Oakland Athletics win their 20th consecutive game, an American League record.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance