Almanac - Monday September 4, 2023

Today Monday, 4th of September of 2023,

September 4 is the 247th day of the year

118 days remain until the end of the year.

19 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:42:31 am

and sunset will be at 7:33:41 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:06 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.6°F.

The first high tide of the day was early this morning at 2:44 am at 5.01 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:18 am at 1.72 feet

the next high tide will be 2:38 pm this afternoon at 6.26 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 0.54 feet at 9:29 pm

The Moon is currently 74.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 6th of September of 2023 at 3:21 pm

Today is…

Eat an Extra Dessert Day

Labor Day

Mouthguard Day

National Leadership Day

National Macadamia Nut Day

National Newspaper Carrier Day

National Spice Blend Day

National Wildlife Day

Today is also….

Immigrant's Day in Argentina

Toothfish Day on South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day today with…

1824 – Anton Bruckner, Austrian organist and composer (d. 1896)

1892 – Darius Milhaud, French composer and educator (d. 1974)

1896 – Antonin Artaud, French actor, director, and playwright (d. 1948)

1912 – Syd Hoff, American author and illustrator (d. 2004)

1917 – Henry Ford II, American businessman (d. 1987)

1920 – Craig Claiborne, American journalist, author, and critic (d. 2000)

1924 – Joan Aiken, English author (d. 2004)

1926 – Ivan Illich, Austrian priest and philosopher (d. 2002)

1928 – Dick York, American actor (d. 1992)

1929 – Thomas Eagleton, American lawyer and politician, 38th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri (d. 2007)

1931 – Mitzi Gaynor, American actress, singer, and dancer

1944 – Gene Parsons, American singer-songwriter, drummer, guitarist, and banjo player

1946 – Dave Liebman, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1955 – David Broza, Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Drew Pinsky, American radio and television host

1970 – Ione Skye, English-American actress

1975 – Mark Ronson, English DJ, producer, and songwriter, co-founded Allido Records

1981 – Beyoncé, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actress

1984 – Kyle Mooney, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

…and on this day in history…

1666 – In London, England, the most destructive damage from the Great Fire occurs.

1888 – George Eastman registers the trademark Kodak and receives a patent for his camera that uses roll film.

1934 – Evelyn Waugh's novel A Handful of Dust was first published in full.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands abdicates for health reasons.

1949 – The Peekskill riots erupt after a Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill, New York.

1951 – The first live transcontinental television broadcast takes place in San Francisco, from the Japanese Peace Treaty Conference.

1957 – American Civil Rights Movement: Little Rock Crisis: The governor of Arkansas calls out the National Guard to prevent African American students from enrolling in Little Rock Central High School, resulting in the lawsuit Cooper v. Aaron the following year.

1970 – Salvador Allende is elected President of Chile.

1972 – Mark Spitz becomes the first competitor to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games.

1972 – The Price Is Right premieres on CBS. It currently is the longest running game show on American television.

1977 – The Golden Dragon massacre takes place in San Francisco.

1985 – The discovery of Buckminsterfullerene, the first fullerene molecule of carbon.

1989 – In Leipzig, East Germany, the first of weekly demonstration for the legalisation of opposition groups and democratic reforms takes place.

1998 – Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two students at Stanford University.

2002 – The Oakland Athletics win their 20th consecutive game, an American League record.