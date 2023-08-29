© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday August 29, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published August 29, 2023 at 6:55 AM PDT
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947
Gottlieb, William P., 1917-, photographer, Library Of Congress
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947

Today is Tuesday, 29th of August of 2023

August 29 is the 241st day of the year

124 days remain until the end of the year.

25 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:37:26 am

and sun will set this evening at 7:42:38 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 5 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:10:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F.

The first low tide was at 4:07 am at -0.96 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:01 am at 5.18 feet

The next low tide at 3:57 pm at 2.47 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:55 pm at 6.97 feet

The Moon is 96.3% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous Moon

Full Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 30th of August of 2023 at 6:35 pm

It’s a Blue Moon, the second full moon in the month of August

It’s called the Full Sturgeon Moon

The sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were said to be most readily caught during this full Moon.

Tomorrow’s full moon is also called…

Black Cherries Moon by the Assiniboine)

Corn Moon by the Algonquin and Ojibwe

Flying Up Moon in Cree

Harvest Moon in Dakota

Mountain Shadows Moon in Tlingit

Ricing Moon in Anishinaabe

Today is…

"According to Hoyle" Day

Chop Suey Day

Individual Rights Day

Lemon Juice Day

More Herbs, Less Salt Day

National Sarcoidosis Awareness Day

National Sport Sampling Day

National Swiss Winegrowers Day

Potteries Bottle Oven Day

Touch-A-Heart Tuesday

Today is also….

International Day against Nuclear Tests

Miners' Day in Ukraine

Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine

Municipal Police Day in Poland

National Sports Day in India

Slovak National Uprising Anniversary in Slovakia

Telugu Language Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1632John Locke, English physician and philosopher (d. 1704)

1809Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., American physician and author (d. 1894)

1876Charles F. Kettering, American engineer and businessman, founded Delco Electronics (d. 1958)

1915Ingrid Bergman, Swedish actress (d. 1982)

1915 – Nathan Pritikin, American nutritionist and author (d. 1985)

1920 – Charlie Parker, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1955)

1922 – Richard Blackwell, American actor, fashion designer, and critic (d. 2008)

1923Richard Attenborough, English actor, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1924Dinah Washington, American singer and pianist (d. 1963)

1936John McCain, American captain and politician (d. 2018)

1937James Florio, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 49th Governor of New Jersey

1938Elliott Gould, American actor and producer

1938 – Robert Rubin, American lawyer and politician, 70th United States Secretary of the Treasury

1940James Brady, American politician and activist, 15th White House Press Secretary (d. 2014)

1947Temple Grandin, American ethologist, academic, and author

1955Diamanda Galás, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1958 – Michael Jackson, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actor (d. 2009)

1959 – Eddi Reader, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1968Meshell Ndegeocello, German-American singer-songwriter

…and on this day in history…

708Copper coins are minted in Japan for the first time (Traditional Japanese date: August 10, 708).

1786Shays' Rebellion, an armed uprising of Massachusetts farmers, begins in response to high debt and tax burdens.

1831Michael Faraday discovers electromagnetic induction.

1842Treaty of Nanking signing ends the First Opium War.

1885Gottlieb Daimler patents the world's first internal combustion motorcycle, the Reitwagen.

1898 – The Goodyear tire company is founded in Akron, Ohio

1911Ishi, considered the last Native American to make contact with European Americans, emerges from the wilderness of northeastern California.

1930 – The last 36 remaining inhabitants of St Kilda are voluntarily evacuated to other parts of Scotland.

1952American experimental composer John Cage’s 4’33” premieres at Maverick Concert Hall, played by American pianist David Tudor.

1966The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

1970Chicano Moratorium against the Vietnam War, East Los Angeles, California. Police riot kills three people, including journalist Rubén Salazar.

1991Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union suspends all activities of the Soviet Communist Party.

1997Netflix is launched as an internet DVD rental service.

2005Hurricane Katrina devastates much of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, killing up to 1,836 people and causing $125 billion in damage.

