Almanac - Tuesday August 29, 2023

Today is Tuesday, 29th of August of 2023

August 29 is the 241st day of the year

124 days remain until the end of the year.

25 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:37:26 am

and sun will set this evening at 7:42:38 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 5 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:10:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F.

The first low tide was at 4:07 am at -0.96 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:01 am at 5.18 feet

The next low tide at 3:57 pm at 2.47 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:55 pm at 6.97 feet

The Moon is 96.3% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous Moon

Full Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 30th of August of 2023 at 6:35 pm

It’s a Blue Moon, the second full moon in the month of August

It’s called the Full Sturgeon Moon

The sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were said to be most readily caught during this full Moon.

Tomorrow’s full moon is also called…

Black Cherries Moon by the Assiniboine)

Corn Moon by the Algonquin and Ojibwe

Flying Up Moon in Cree

Harvest Moon in Dakota

Mountain Shadows Moon in Tlingit

Ricing Moon in Anishinaabe

Today is…

"According to Hoyle" Day

Chop Suey Day

Individual Rights Day

Lemon Juice Day

More Herbs, Less Salt Day

National Sarcoidosis Awareness Day

National Sport Sampling Day

National Swiss Winegrowers Day

Potteries Bottle Oven Day

Touch-A-Heart Tuesday

Today is also….

International Day against Nuclear Tests

Miners' Day in Ukraine

Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine

Municipal Police Day in Poland

National Sports Day in India

Slovak National Uprising Anniversary in Slovakia

Telugu Language Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1632 – John Locke, English physician and philosopher (d. 1704)

1809 – Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., American physician and author (d. 1894)

1876 – Charles F. Kettering, American engineer and businessman, founded Delco Electronics (d. 1958)

1915 – Ingrid Bergman, Swedish actress (d. 1982)

1915 – Nathan Pritikin, American nutritionist and author (d. 1985)

1920 – Charlie Parker, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1955)

1922 – Richard Blackwell, American actor, fashion designer, and critic (d. 2008)

1923 – Richard Attenborough, English actor, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1924 – Dinah Washington, American singer and pianist (d. 1963)

1936 – John McCain, American captain and politician (d. 2018)

1937 – James Florio, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 49th Governor of New Jersey

1938 – Elliott Gould, American actor and producer

1938 – Robert Rubin, American lawyer and politician, 70th United States Secretary of the Treasury

1940 – James Brady, American politician and activist, 15th White House Press Secretary (d. 2014)

1947 – Temple Grandin, American ethologist, academic, and author

1955 – Diamanda Galás, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1958 – Michael Jackson, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actor (d. 2009)

1959 – Eddi Reader, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1968 – Meshell Ndegeocello, German-American singer-songwriter

…and on this day in history…

708 – Copper coins are minted in Japan for the first time (Traditional Japanese date: August 10, 708).

1786 – Shays' Rebellion, an armed uprising of Massachusetts farmers, begins in response to high debt and tax burdens.

1831 – Michael Faraday discovers electromagnetic induction.

1842 – Treaty of Nanking signing ends the First Opium War.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler patents the world's first internal combustion motorcycle, the Reitwagen.

1898 – The Goodyear tire company is founded in Akron, Ohio

1911 – Ishi, considered the last Native American to make contact with European Americans, emerges from the wilderness of northeastern California.

1930 – The last 36 remaining inhabitants of St Kilda are voluntarily evacuated to other parts of Scotland.

1952 – American experimental composer John Cage’s 4’33” premieres at Maverick Concert Hall, played by American pianist David Tudor.

1966 – The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

1970 – Chicano Moratorium against the Vietnam War, East Los Angeles, California. Police riot kills three people, including journalist Rubén Salazar.

1991 – Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union suspends all activities of the Soviet Communist Party.

1997 – Netflix is launched as an internet DVD rental service.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina devastates much of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, killing up to 1,836 people and causing $125 billion in damage.