Almanac - Thursday July 20, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 20th of July of 2023,

July 20 is the 201st day of the year

164 days remain until the end of the year.

65 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:03:42 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:09 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:55 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F

The first high tide will be at 12:11 am at 5.88 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:18 am at -0.31 feet

The next high tide at 2:22 pm at 4.88 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:55 pm this evening at 2.95 feet

The Moon is currently 7% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

The First Quarter Moon will be in 5 days on Tuesday the 25th of July of 2023 at 3:07 pm

Today is…

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Chess Day

Moon Day

Nap Day

National Fortune Cookie Day

National Lollipop Day

National Ugly Truck Contest Day

Space Exploration Day

World Jump Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Crown Prince Haakon Magnus in Norway

Día del Amigo in Argentina, Brazil

Engineer's Day in Costa Rica

Independence Day, celebrates the independence declaration of Colombia from Spain in 1810.

Lempira Day in Honduras

Tree Planting Day in the Central African Republic

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1919 – Edmund Hillary, New Zealand mountaineer and explorer (d. 2008)

1920 – Elliot Richardson, American lieutenant and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 1999)

1925 – Frantz Fanon, French–Algerian psychiatrist and philosopher (d. 1961)

1933 – Cormac McCarthy, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 2023)

1938 – Diana Rigg, English actress (d. 2020)

1938 – Natalie Wood, American actress (d. 1981)

1939 – Judy Chicago, American feminist artist

1945 – Kim Carnes, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Carlos Santana, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexican lawyer and politician, 57th President of Mexico

1968 – Kool G Rap, American hip-hop artist

1971 – Sandra Oh, Canadian actress

1975 – Judy Greer, American actress and producer

1975 – Birgitta Ohlsson, Swedish journalist and politician, 5th Swedish Minister for European Union Affairs

1980 – Gisele Bündchen, Brazilian model, fashionista, and businesswoman

…and on this day in history….

1848 – The first Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York, a two-day event, concludes

1871 – British Columbia joins the confederation of Canada.

1903 – The Ford Motor Company ships its first automobile.

1906 – In Finland, a new electoral law is ratified, guaranteeing the country the first and equal right to vote in the world. Finnish women are the first in Europe to receive the right to vote.

1934 – West Coast waterfront strike: In Seattle, police fire tear gas on and club 2,000 striking longshoremen. The governor of Oregon calls out the National Guard to break a strike on the Portland docks.

1938 – The United States Department of Justice files suit in New York City against the motion picture industry charging violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act in regards to the studio system. The case would eventually result in a break-up of the industry in 1948.

1940 – California opens its first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway.

1960 – Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) elects Sirimavo Bandaranaike Prime Minister, the world's first elected female head of government.

1968 – The first International Special Olympics Summer Games are held at Soldier Field in Chicago, with about 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11's crew successfully makes the first human landing on the Moon in the Sea of Tranquility. Americans Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first humans to walk on the Moon six and a half hours later.

1969 – A cease fire is announced between Honduras and El Salvador, six days after the beginning of the "Football War".

1977 – The Central Intelligence Agency releases documents under the Freedom of Information Act revealing it had engaged in mind-control experiments.

1977 – The Johnstown flood of 1977 kills 84 people and causes millions of dollars in damages.

1985 – The government of Aruba passes legislation to secede from the Netherlands Antilles.

1992 – Václav Havel resigns as president of Czechoslovakia.

1997 – The fully restored USS Constitution (a.k.a. Old Ironsides) celebrates its 200th birthday by setting sail for the first time in 116 years.

2005 – The Civil Marriage Act legalizes same-sex marriage in Canada.

2015 – The United States and Cuba resume full diplomatic relations after five decades.

2021 – American businessman Jeff Bezos flies to space aboard New Shepard NS-16 operated by his private spaceflight company Blue Origin