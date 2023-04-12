Almanac - Wednesday April 12, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 12th of April of 2023,

April 12 is the 102nd day of the year

263 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until summer begins

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:38:35 am

and the sun sets this evening at 7:43:34 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 4 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.8°F.

Solar transit will be at 1:11:04 pm.

The first high tide will be at 3:08 am at 5.52 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:45 am at -0.43 feet

The next high tide at 6:36 pm at 4.16 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:44 pm at 3.42 feet

The moon is currently 59.6% visible

It’s the Third Quarter moon

Today is…

Big Wind Day

Drop Everything and Read Day

International Day for Street Children

International Day of Pink

National Bookmobile Day

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

National Licorice Day

National Only Child Day

School Librarians' Day

Walk on Your Wild Side Day

Wear a Star Day

Today is also…

on this day in 1961 – Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first human to travel into outer space and perform the first crewed orbital flight, Vostok 1.

Commemoration of first human in space by Yuri Gagarin:

Cosmonautics Day (Russia)

International Day of Human Space Flight

Yuri's Night (International observance)

Children's Day (Bolivia)

Halifax Day (North Carolina)

(is there a Winston-Salem day in Nova Scotia?)

National Redemption Day (Liberia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1883 – Imogen Cunningham, American photographer and educator (d. 1976)

1898 – Lily Pons, French-American soprano and actress (d. 1976)

1912 – Hound Dog Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1916 – Beverly Cleary, American author (d. 2021)[27]

1932 – Tiny Tim, American singer and ukulele player (d. 1996)

1937 – Dennis Banks, American author and activist (d. 2017)

1940 – Herbie Hancock, American pianist, composer, and bandleader

1942 – Jacob Zuma, South African politician, 4th President of South Africa

1947 – Tom Clancy, American historian and author (d. 2013)[39]

1947 – David Letterman, American comedian and talk show host

1949 – Scott Turow, American lawyer and author[41]

1950 – David Cassidy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1952 – Gary Soto, American poet, novelist, and memoirist

1957 – Vince Gill, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Tama Janowitz, American novelist and short story writer

1965 – Amy Ray, American folk-rock singer-songwriter, musician, and music producer

1981 – Tulsi Gabbard, American politician

1994 – Saoirse Ronan, American-born Irish actress

…and on this day in history….

1955 – The polio vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, is declared safe and effective.

1961 – Space Race: The Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first human to travel into outer space and perform the first crewed orbital flight, Vostok 1.

1983 – Harold Washington is elected as the first black mayor of Chicago.

1999 – United States President Bill Clinton is cited for contempt of court for giving "intentionally false statements" in a civil lawsuit; he is later fined and disbarred.