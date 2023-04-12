© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday April 12, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published April 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT
bookmobile.jpg
Kalamazoo Public Library
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Bookmobile April 2006

Today is Wednesday, the 12th of April of 2023,

April 12 is the 102nd day of the year

263 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until summer begins

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:38:35 am

and the sun sets this evening at 7:43:34 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 4 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.8°F.

Solar transit will be at 1:11:04 pm.

The first high tide will be at 3:08 am at 5.52 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:45 am at -0.43 feet

The next high tide at 6:36 pm at 4.16 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:44 pm at 3.42 feet

The moon is currently 59.6% visible

It’s the Third Quarter moon

Today is…

Big Wind Day

Drop Everything and Read Day

International Day for Street Children

International Day of Pink

National Bookmobile Day

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

National Licorice Day

National Only Child Day

School Librarians' Day

Walk on Your Wild Side Day

Wear a Star Day

Today is also…

on this day in 1961Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first human to travel into outer space and perform the first crewed orbital flight, Vostok 1.

Commemoration of first human in space by Yuri Gagarin:

Cosmonautics Day (Russia)

International Day of Human Space Flight

Yuri's Night (International observance)

Children's Day (Bolivia)

Halifax Day (North Carolina)

(is there a Winston-Salem day in Nova Scotia?)

National Redemption Day (Liberia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1883Imogen Cunningham, American photographer and educator (d. 1976)

1898Lily Pons, French-American soprano and actress (d. 1976)

1912Hound Dog Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1916Beverly Cleary, American author (d. 2021)[27]

1932 – Tiny Tim, American singer and ukulele player (d. 1996)

1937Dennis Banks, American author and activist (d. 2017)

1940 – Herbie Hancock, American pianist, composer, and bandleader

1942 – Jacob Zuma, South African politician, 4th President of South Africa

1947 – Tom Clancy, American historian and author (d. 2013)[39]

1947 – David Letterman, American comedian and talk show host

1949Scott Turow, American lawyer and author[41]

1950 – David Cassidy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1952 – Gary Soto, American poet, novelist, and memoirist

1957 – Vince Gill, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Tama Janowitz, American novelist and short story writer

1965 – Amy Ray, American folk-rock singer-songwriter, musician, and music producer

1981 – Tulsi Gabbard, American politician

1994 – Saoirse Ronan, American-born Irish actress

…and on this day in history….

1955 – The polio vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, is declared safe and effective.

1961Space Race: The Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first human to travel into outer space and perform the first crewed orbital flight, Vostok 1.

1983Harold Washington is elected as the first black mayor of Chicago.

1999 – United States President Bill Clinton is cited for contempt of court for giving "intentionally false statements" in a civil lawsuit; he is later fined and disbarred.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance