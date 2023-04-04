Almanac - Tuesday April 4, 2023

Today is Tuesday the 4th of April of 2023,

April 4 is the 94th day of the year

271 days remain until the end of the year.

78 days until summer begins

The sun is rising right now at 6:50:17 am

and sunset will be at 7:36:15 pm.

we will have 12 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.7°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:13:16 pm.

the first low tide was at 4:39 am at 1.20 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:30 am at 4.96 feet

The next low tide this afternoon will be at 4:43 pm at 0.54 feet

and the next high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:06 at 5.22 feet

The Moon is currently 97.3% visible

Waxing Gibbous

It will be a 100% Full Moon tomorrow at 9:35 pm

The April moon is called the Full Pink Moon

This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

• Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin)

• Broken Snowshoe Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit)

• Frog Moon (Cree)

• Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala)

• Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota)

• Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota)

• Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable (Dakota)

• Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Sugar Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

Today is…

404 Day

Holy Tuesday

Hug a Newsperson Day

International Carrot Day

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

Jeep 4x4 Day

National Cordon Bleu Day

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action

Tell a Lie Day

Victims of Violence Wholly Day

Vitamin C Day

Walk Around Things Day

World Rat Day

Today is also…

Children's Day (Hong Kong, Taiwan)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Senegal from France (1960).

Peace Day (Angola)

One of the possible days for Qingming Festival.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…

1640 – Gaspar Sanz, Spanish guitarist, composer, and priest (d. 1710)

1895 – Arthur Murray, American dancer and educator (d. 1991)

1906 – John Cameron Swayze, American journalist (d. 1995)

1913 – Frances Langford, American actress and singer (d. 2005)

1913 – Muddy Waters, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)

1914 – Marguerite Duras, French novelist, screenwriter, and director (d. 1996)

1922 – Elmer Bernstein, American composer and conductor (d. 2004)

1928 – Maya Angelou, American memoirist and poet (d. 2014)

1932 – Clive Davis, American record producer, founded Arista Records and J Records

1939 – Hugh Masekela, South African trumpeter, flugelhornist, cornetist, composer, and singer (d. 2018)

1942 – Kitty Kelley, American journalist and biographer

1952 – Karen Magnussen, Canadian figure skater and coach

1965 – Robert Downey Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1979 – Heath Ledger, Australian actor (d. 2008)

…and on this day in history…

1581 – Francis Drake is knighted by Queen Elizabeth I for completing a circumnavigation of the world

1818 – The United States Congress, affirming the Second Continental Congress, adopts the flag of the United States with 13 red and white stripes and one star for each state (20 at that time).

1841 – William Henry Harrison dies of pneumonia, becoming the first President of the United States to die in office, and setting the record for the briefest administration. Vice President John Tyler succeeds Harrison as President.

1949 – Cold War: Twelve nations sign the North Atlantic Treaty creating the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

1958 – The CND peace symbol is displayed in public for the first time in London.

1964 – The Beatles occupy the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.

1967 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence" speech in New York City's Riverside Church.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

1973 – The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City are officially dedicated.

1975 – Microsoft is founded as a partnership between Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

1984 – President Ronald Reagan calls for an international ban on chemical weapons.

2002 – The MPLA government of Angola and UNITA rebels sign a peace treaty ending the Angolan Civil War.