Almanac - Wednesay March 1, 2023
Today is Wednesday, 1st of March of 2023,
March 1 is the 60th day of the year
305 days remain until the end of the year.
18 days until spring begins
The sun just rose a few minutes ago at 6:41:04 am
and sunset will be at 6:04:15 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 22 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:22:39 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50°F.
The first low tide will be at 12:16 am at 3.35 feet
The first high tide will be at 5:43 am at 5.34 feet
The next low tide at 1:29 pm at 0.19 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:43 pm at 4.54 feet
The moon is currently 71.3% visible
We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 7th of March of 2023 at 4:40 am
Today is…
National Dadgum That's Good Day
National Peanut Butter Lover's Day
Today is also…
Commemoration of Mustafa Barzani's Death in Iraqi Kurdistan
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1992.
National "Cursed Soldiers" Remembrance Day in Poland
Remembrance Day on The Marshall Islands
International Self-injury Awareness Day
Southeastern Europe celebration of the beginning of spring:
Măr-ți-șhor in Romania and Moldova
The final day of Ay-yám-i-Há in the Baháʼí Faith
Yap Day in Yap State in Micronesia in the Pacific Ocean
On this day in Women’s History…
1692 – Sarah Good, Sarah Osborne and Tituba are brought before local magistrates in Salem Village, Massachusetts, beginning what would become known as the Salem witch trials.
March 1, 1945 – Nancy Woodhull is born. She was a founding editor at USA TODAY and worked to redefine how women are covered in the news. March 2, 1950 – Karen Carpenter is born.
March 1, 1978 – Women’s History Week is first observed in Sonoma County, California
March 1, 1987 – Congress passes a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in history…
1432 – Isabella of Coimbra (d. 1455)
1683 – Caroline of Ansbach, British queen and regent (d. 1737)
1890 – Theresa Bernstein, Polish-American painter and author (d. 2002)
1893 – Mercedes de Acosta, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1968)
1905 – Doris Hare, Welsh-English actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2000)
1917 – Dinah Shore, American singer and actress (d. 1994)
1918 – Gladys Spellman, American educator and politician (d. 1988)
1934 – Joan Hackett, American actress (d. 1983)
1952 – Nevada Barr, American actress and author
1952 – Jerri Nielsen, American physician and explorer (d. 2009)
1954 – Catherine Bach, American actress
1956 – Dalia Gry-baus-kaitė, Lithuanian politician, President of Lithuania
1983 – Lupita Nyong'o, Kenyan-Mexican actress
1987 – Kesha, American singer-songwriter and actress
You also share birthday cake with…
1810 – Frédéric Chopin, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1849)
1886 – Oskar Kokoschka, Austrian-Swiss painter, poet, and playwright (d. 1980)
1904 – Glenn Miller, American trombonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1944)
1906 – Phạm Văn Đồng, Vietnamese lieutenant and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Vietnam (d. 2000)
1910 – David Niven, English soldier and actor (d. 1983)
1914 – Ralph Ellison, American novelist and literary critic (d. 1994)
1920 – Howard Nemerov, American poet and academic (d. 1991)
1921 – Richard Wilbur, American poet, translator, and essayist (d. 2017)
1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli general and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)
1926 – Robert Clary, French-American actor and author (d. 2022)
1927 – Harry Belafonte, American singer-songwriter and actor
1927 – Robert Bork, American lawyer and scholar, United States Attorney General (d. 2012)
1929 – Georgi Markov, Bulgarian journalist and author (d. 1978)
1935 – Robert Conrad, American actor, radio host and stuntman (d. 2020)
1939 – Leo Brouwer, Cuban guitarist, composer, and conductor
1941 – Robert Hass, American poet
1944 – Roger Daltrey, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1947 – Alan Thicke, Canadian-American actor and composer (d. 2016)
1954 – Ron Howard, American actor, director, and producer
1956 – Tim Daly, American actor, director, and producer
1969 – Javier Bardem, Spanish actor and producer
Also on this day in history…
1872 – Yellowstone National Park is established as the world's first national park.
1893 – Electrical engineer Nikola Tesla gives the first public demonstration of radio in St. Louis, Missouri.
1917 – The Zimmermann Telegram is reprinted in newspapers across the United States after the U.S. government releases its unencrypted text.
1921 – Following mass protests in Petrograd demanding greater freedom in the RSFSR, the Kronstadt rebellion begins, with sailors and citizens taking up arms against the Bolsheviks.
1932 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh's 20-month-old son Charles Jr is kidnapped from his home in East Amwell, New Jersey. His body would not be found until May 12.
1947 – The International Monetary Fund begins financial operations.
1950 – Cold War: Klaus Fuchs is convicted of spying for the Soviet Union by disclosing top secret atomic bomb data.
1953 – Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin suffers a stroke and collapses; he dies four days later.
1954 – Armed Puerto Rican nationalists attack the United States Capitol building, injuring five Representatives.
1974 – Watergate scandal: Seven are indicted for their role in the Watergate break-in and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.
1992 – Bosnia and Herzegovina declares its independence from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.
1998 – Titanic became the first film to gross over $1 billion worldwide.
2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article, Jordanhill railway station.