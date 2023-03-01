Almanac - Wednesay March 1, 2023

Today is Wednesday, 1st of March of 2023,

March 1 is the 60th day of the year

305 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until spring begins

The sun just rose a few minutes ago at 6:41:04 am

and sunset will be at 6:04:15 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 22 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:22:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50°F.

The first low tide will be at 12:16 am at 3.35 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:43 am at 5.34 feet

The next low tide at 1:29 pm at 0.19 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:43 pm at 4.54 feet

The moon is currently 71.3% visible

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 7th of March of 2023 at 4:40 am

Today is…

Asiatic Fleet Memorial Day

National Dadgum That's Good Day

National Fruit Compote Day

National Horse Protection Day

National Peanut Butter Lover's Day

National Pig Day

National Wedding Planning Day

Plan a Solo Vacation Day

Refired Not Retired Day

Share a Smile Day

Stop Bad Service Day

World Compliment Day

Today is also…

Commemoration of Mustafa Barzani's Death in Iraqi Kurdistan

Disability Day of Mourning

Heroes' Day in Paraguay

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1992.

National "Cursed Soldiers" Remembrance Day in Poland

Remembrance Day on The Marshall Islands

Sa-mil-jeol in South Korea

International Self-injury Awareness Day

Southeastern Europe celebration of the beginning of spring:

Baba Marta Day in Bulgaria

Măr-ți-șhor in Romania and Moldova

The final day of Ay-yám-i-Há in the Baháʼí Faith

World Seagrass Day

Yap Day in Yap State in Micronesia in the Pacific Ocean

Zero Discrimination Day

On this day in Women’s History…

1692 – Sarah Good, Sarah Osborne and Tituba are brought before local magistrates in Salem Village, Massachusetts, beginning what would become known as the Salem witch trials.

March 1, 1945 – Nancy Woodhull is born. She was a founding editor at USA TODAY and worked to redefine how women are covered in the news. March 2, 1950 – Karen Carpenter is born.

March 1, 1978 – Women’s History Week is first observed in Sonoma County, California

March 1, 1987 – Congress passes a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in history…

1432 – Isabella of Coimbra (d. 1455)

1683 – Caroline of Ansbach, British queen and regent (d. 1737)

1890 – Theresa Bernstein, Polish-American painter and author (d. 2002)

1893 – Mercedes de Acosta, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1968)

1905 – Doris Hare, Welsh-English actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2000)

1917 – Dinah Shore, American singer and actress (d. 1994)

1918 – Gladys Spellman, American educator and politician (d. 1988)

1934 – Joan Hackett, American actress (d. 1983)

1952 – Nevada Barr, American actress and author

1952 – Jerri Nielsen, American physician and explorer (d. 2009)

1954 – Catherine Bach, American actress

1956 – Dalia Gry-baus-kaitė, Lithuanian politician, President of Lithuania

1983 – Lupita Nyong'o, Kenyan-Mexican actress

1987 – Kesha, American singer-songwriter and actress

You also share birthday cake with…

1810 – Frédéric Chopin, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1849)

1886 – Oskar Kokoschka, Austrian-Swiss painter, poet, and playwright (d. 1980)

1904 – Glenn Miller, American trombonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1944)

1906 – Phạm Văn Đồng, Vietnamese lieutenant and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Vietnam (d. 2000)

1910 – David Niven, English soldier and actor (d. 1983)

1914 – Ralph Ellison, American novelist and literary critic (d. 1994)

1920 – Howard Nemerov, American poet and academic (d. 1991)

1921 – Richard Wilbur, American poet, translator, and essayist (d. 2017)

1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli general and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)

1926 – Robert Clary, French-American actor and author (d. 2022)

1927 – Harry Belafonte, American singer-songwriter and actor

1927 – Robert Bork, American lawyer and scholar, United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1929 – Georgi Markov, Bulgarian journalist and author (d. 1978)

1935 – Robert Conrad, American actor, radio host and stuntman (d. 2020)

1939 – Leo Brouwer, Cuban guitarist, composer, and conductor

1941 – Robert Hass, American poet

1944 – Roger Daltrey, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1947 – Alan Thicke, Canadian-American actor and composer (d. 2016)

1954 – Ron Howard, American actor, director, and producer

1956 – Tim Daly, American actor, director, and producer

1969 – Javier Bardem, Spanish actor and producer

Also on this day in history…

1872 – Yellowstone National Park is established as the world's first national park.

1893 – Electrical engineer Nikola Tesla gives the first public demonstration of radio in St. Louis, Missouri.

1917 – The Zimmermann Telegram is reprinted in newspapers across the United States after the U.S. government releases its unencrypted text.

1921 – Following mass protests in Petrograd demanding greater freedom in the RSFSR, the Kronstadt rebellion begins, with sailors and citizens taking up arms against the Bolsheviks.

1932 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh's 20-month-old son Charles Jr is kidnapped from his home in East Amwell, New Jersey. His body would not be found until May 12.

1947 – The International Monetary Fund begins financial operations.

1950 – Cold War: Klaus Fuchs is convicted of spying for the Soviet Union by disclosing top secret atomic bomb data.

1953 – Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin suffers a stroke and collapses; he dies four days later.

1954 – Armed Puerto Rican nationalists attack the United States Capitol building, injuring five Representatives.

1974 – Watergate scandal: Seven are indicted for their role in the Watergate break-in and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.

1992 – Bosnia and Herzegovina declares its independence from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

1998 – Titanic became the first film to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article, Jordanhill railway station.