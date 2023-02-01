Wednesday February 1, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 1st of February of 2023,

February 1 is the 32nd day of the year

333 days remain until the end of the year

The sun rises this morning at 7:13:39 am

and the sun sets today at 5:34:19 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 20 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 49.1°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 1:27 am at 3.30 feet

The first high tide will be in a few minutes at 7:09 am at 5.95 feet

The next low tide at 2:45 pm at -0.21 feet

and the last high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:51 pm at 4.70 feet

The Moon is currently 85.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 5th of February of 2023 at 10:29 am

The February Full Moon is called the Full Snow Moon

February is typically a time of heavy snowfall.

Bald Eagle Moon (Cree)

Eagle Moon (Cree)

Month of the Bony Moon (Cherokee)

Hungry Moon (Cherokee)

Goose Moon (Haida)

Groundhog Moon (Algonquin)

Bear Moon (Ojibwe)

Black Bear Moon (Tlingit)

Raccoon Moon (Dakota)

Today is…

Car Insurance Day

Change Your Password Day

Decorating With Candy Day

G.I. Joe Day

Hula in the Coola Day

National Baked Alaska Day

National Dark Chocolate Day

National Freedom Day

National Get Up Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Serpent Day

National Signing Day

Robinson Crusoe Day

Spunky Old Broads Day

World Read Aloud Day

Today is also….

Abolition of Slavery Day in Mauritius

Air Force Day in Nicaragua

Federal Territory Day in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, Malaysia

Heroes Day in Rwanda

Saint Brigid's Day/Imbolc Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man

Memorial Day of the Republic in Hungary

The start of Black History Month in the United States and Canada

On this day in Black History…

Feb. 1, 1865 - The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery, was adopted by the 38th Congress.

John Sweat Rock (1825-1866), a noted Boston lawyer, became on this day in 1865 the first African-American to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and the first Black person to speak before the U.S. House of Representatives.

Feb 1, 1887 J. Robinson gets the patent for a food carrier known as the Dinner Pail, patent number 356,852

Feb 1, 1902 James Mercer Langston Hughes, or just Langston Hughes, was an American writer, poet and social activist, born on February 1, 1902, in Joplin, Missouri.

Feb 1, 1937 Actor/Comedian Garrett Morris, formerly of Saturday Night Live, born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On February 1, 1960, four students from the school now known as North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University made history. On that date David Richmond , Franklin McCain , Ezell Blair, Jr. , and Joseph McNeil sat down at the “whites-only” lunch counter at the downtown Greensboro Woolworth’s store and asked for service. Their peaceful and ultimately successful protest ignited similar demonstrations over the state and eventually the entire South and ushered in a new phase of the direct-action civil rights movement.

Feb 1, 1965 More than seven hundred demonstrators, including Martin Luther King Jr., arrested in Selma.

Feb 1, 1978 The first stamp of the U.S. Postal Service's Black Heritage USA series honors Harriet Tubman, famed abolitionist and "conductor" on the Underground Railroad

Feb 1, 1990 Ida Wells, a black reformer who compiled records on lynching, is the subject of a United States Postal Service stamp.

Feb 1, 1997 BET Holdings and Encore Media Corp. launch BET Movie/Starz, the first 24 hour Black Movie channel

Feb 1, 1997 Black Facts Online, the premiere spot for Black history goes online.

1998 – Rear Admiral Lillian E. Fishburne becomes the first female African American to be promoted to rear admiral.

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1522 – Lodovico Ferrari, Italian mathematician and academic (d. 1565)

1585 – Hamnet Shakespeare, William Shakespeare's only son (baptised; d. 1596)

1875 – Fritz Kreisler, Austrian-American violinist and composer (d. 1962)

1882 – James Joyce, Irish novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1941)

1905 – Ayn Rand, Russian-born American novelist and philosopher (d. 1982)

1915 – Abba Eban, South African-Israeli politician and diplomat, 1st Israel Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2002)

1923 – James Dickey, American poet and novelist (d. 1997)

1923 – Liz Smith, American journalist and author (d. 2017)

1926 – Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, French academic and politician, 20th President of France (d. 2020)

1927 – Stan Getz, American saxophonist (d. 1991)

1931 – Judith Viorst, American journalist and author

1932 – Arthur Lyman, American jazz vibraphone and marimba player (d. 2002)

1937 – Tom Smothers, American comedian, actor, and activist

1942 – Graham Nash, English-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Farrah Fawcett, American actress and producer (d. 2009)

1949 – Brent Spiner, American actor and singer

1954 – Christie Brinkley, American actress, model, and businesswoman

1963 – Eva Cassidy, American singer and guitarist (d. 1996)

1977 – Shakira, Colombian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

Also on this day in history…

1884 – The first volume (A to Ant) of the Oxford English Dictionary is published.

1893 – Thomas A. Edison finishes construction of the first motion picture studio, the Black Maria in West Orange, New Jersey.

1896 – La bohème premieres in Turin at the Teatro Regio (Turin), conducted by the young Arturo Toscanini.

1942 – Voice of America, the official external radio and television service of the United States government, begins broadcasting with programs aimed at areas controlled by the Axis powers.

1964 – The Beatles have their first number one hit in the United States with "I Want to Hold Your Hand".

1968 – Vietnam War: The execution of Viet Cong officer Nguyễn Văn Lém by South Vietnamese National Police Chief Nguyễn Ngọc Loan is recorded on motion picture film, as well as in an iconic still photograph taken by Eddie Adams.

1996 – The Communications Decency Act is passed by the U.S. Congress.

2009 – The first cabinet of Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was formed in Iceland, making her the country's first female prime minister and the world's first openly gay head of government.