Almanac - Tuesday November 22, 2022

Today Tuesday, the 22nd of November of 2022,

November 22 is the 326th day of the year

39 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:57:49 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:53:49 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 56 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:55:49 am.

The first low tide was at 2:32 am at 2.01 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:44 am at 6.41 feet

The next low tide at 3:36 pm at -0.57 feet

and the final high tide at 10:19 pm at 4.79 feet

The Moon is currently 2.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow, Wednesday, the 23rd of November of 2022 at 2:57 pm

Today is…

Go For a Ride Day

Humane Society Anniversary Day

National Cranberry Relish Day

National Housing Day in Canada

National Stop the Violence Day

Start Your Own Country Day

Today is also…

Arbour Day in British Virgin Islands

Day of Justice in Azerbaijan

Day of the Albanian Alphabet

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Lebanon from France in 1943.

Teacher's Day in Costa Rica

On this day in history…

1837 – Canadian journalist and politician William Lyon Mackenzie calls for a rebellion against the United Kingdom in his essay "To the People of Upper Canada", published in his newspaper The Constitution.

1963 – U.S. President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Governor John Connally is seriously wounded by Lee Harvey Oswald, who also kills Dallas Police officer J. D. Tippit after fleeing the scene. U.S Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th President of the United States afterwards.

1967 – UN Security Council Resolution 242 is adopted, establishing a set of the principles aimed at guiding negotiations for an Arab–Israeli peace settlement.

1975 – Juan Carlos is declared King of Spain following the death of Francisco Franco.

1977 – British Airways inaugurates a regular London to New York City supersonic Concorde service.

1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher withdraws from the Conservative Party leadership election, confirming the end of her Prime-Ministership.

1995 – Toy Story is released as the first feature-length film created completely using computer-generated imagery.

2004 – The Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine, resulting from the presidential elections.

2005 – Angela Merkel becomes the first female Chancellor of Germany.

2011 -- Bay Area biochemist Richard Katz secures a patent on his medicine that relieves UTIs, Urinary Tract Infections, without the use of cranberries

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

