Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday November 22, 2022

Published November 22, 2022 at 6:38 AM PST
Mama Stamberg's cranberry relish

Today Tuesday, the 22nd of November of 2022,

November 22 is the 326th day of the year

39 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:57:49 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:53:49 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 56 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:55:49 am.

The first low tide was at 2:32 am at 2.01 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:44 am at 6.41 feet

The next low tide at 3:36 pm at -0.57 feet

and the final high tide at 10:19 pm at 4.79 feet

The Moon is currently 2.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow, Wednesday, the 23rd of November of 2022 at 2:57 pm

Today is…

Go For a Ride Day

Humane Society Anniversary Day

National Cranberry Relish Day

National Housing Day in Canada

National Stop the Violence Day

Start Your Own Country Day

Today is also…

Arbour Day in British Virgin Islands

Day of Justice in Azerbaijan

Day of the Albanian Alphabet

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Lebanon from France in 1943.

Teacher's Day in Costa Rica

On this day in history…

1837 – Canadian journalist and politician William Lyon Mackenzie calls for a rebellion against the United Kingdom in his essay "To the People of Upper Canada", published in his newspaper The Constitution.

1963 – U.S. President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Governor John Connally is seriously wounded by Lee Harvey Oswald, who also kills Dallas Police officer J. D. Tippit after fleeing the scene. U.S Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th President of the United States afterwards.

1967UN Security Council Resolution 242 is adopted, establishing a set of the principles aimed at guiding negotiations for an ArabIsraeli peace settlement.

1975Juan Carlos is declared King of Spain following the death of Francisco Franco.

1977British Airways inaugurates a regular London to New York City supersonic Concorde service.

1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher withdraws from the Conservative Party leadership election, confirming the end of her Prime-Ministership.

1995Toy Story is released as the first feature-length film created completely using computer-generated imagery.

2004 – The Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine, resulting from the presidential elections.

2005Angela Merkel becomes the first female Chancellor of Germany.

2011 -- Bay Area biochemist Richard Katz secures a patent on his medicine that relieves UTIs, Urinary Tract Infections, without the use of cranberries

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1744Abigail Adams, American wife of John Adams, 2nd First Lady of the United States (d. 1818)

1808Thomas Cook, English businessman, founded Thomas Cook Group (d. 1892)

1820Katherine Plunket, Irish supercentenarian (d. 1932)

1859Cecil Sharp, English folk song scholar (d. 1924)

1868John Nance Garner, American lawyer and politician, 32nd Vice President of the United States (d. 1967)

1869André Gide, French novelist, essayist, and dramatist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)

1881Enver Pasha, Ottoman general and politician (d. 1922)

1890Charles de Gaulle, French general and politician, 18th President of France (d. 1970)

1891Edward Bernays, Austrian-American publicist (d. 1995)

1893 – Lazar Kaganovich, Soviet politician (d. 1991)

1898Wiley Post, American pilot (d. 1935)

1899Hoagy Carmichael, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 1981)

1904Miguel Covarrubias, Mexican painter and illustrator (d. 1957)

1912Doris Duke, American art collector and philanthropist (d. 1993)

1913Benjamin Britten, English pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1976)

1921 – Rodney Dangerfield, American comedian, actor, rapper, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1924Geraldine Page, American actress and singer (d. 1987)

1925 – Gunther Schuller, American horn player, composer, and conductor (d. 2015)

1940Terry Gilliam, American-English actor, director, animator, and screenwriter

1941 – Jesse Colin Young, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1943 – Billie Jean King, American tennis player and sportscaster

1943 – William Kotzwinkle, American novelist and screenwriter

1950 – Steven Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1950 – Tina Weymouth, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1951Kent Nagano, American conductor, director, and manager

1958 – Jamie Lee Curtis, American actress

1961Mariel Hemingway, American actress

1967 – Mark Ruffalo, American actor and activist

1969 – Marjane Satrapi, Iranian author and illustrator

1984Scarlett Johansson, American actress

1986 – Oscar Pistorius, South African sprinter

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
