Almanac - Monday November 14, 2022

Today is Monday, the 14th of November of 2022,

November 14 is the 318th day of the year

47 days remain until the end of the year.

37 days until Winter Solstice

The sun is rising right now at 6:49:23 am

and sunset will be at 4:58:33 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 9 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:53:58 am.

The Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 56.7°F

The first high tide was at 4:09 am at 4.49 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:44 am at 3.70 feet

The next high tide at 1:34 pm at 4.97 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 9:08 pm at 0.34 feet

The Moon is currently 68.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 16th

Today is…

International Girls Day

Loosen Up, Lighten Up Day

National American Teddy Bear Day

National Family PJ Day

National Pickle Day

National Seat Belt Day

National Spicy Guacamole Day

Operating Room Nurse Day

Spirit of National Speakers Association Day

World Diabetes Day

World Orphans Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Movement of Readjustment in Guinea-Bissau

Children's Day, celebrated on the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru in India

Day of the Colombian Woman in Colombia

Mobile Brigade Day in Indonesia

Dobruja Day in Romania

On this day in history…

1851 – Moby-Dick, a novel by Herman Melville, is published in the USA.

1889 – Pioneering female journalist Nellie Bly (aka Elizabeth Cochrane) begins a successful attempt to travel around the world in less than 80 days. She completes the trip in 72 days.

1922 – The British Broadcasting Company begins radio service in the United Kingdom.

1960 – Ruby Bridges becomes the first Black child to attend an all-White elementary school in Louisiana.

1967 – The Congress of Colombia, in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the death of Policarpa Salavarrieta, declares this day as "Day of the Colombian Woman".

1967 – American physicist Theodore Maiman is given a patent for his ruby laser systems, the world's first laser.

1982 – Lech Wałęsa, the leader of Poland's outlawed Solidarity movement, is released after eleven months of internment near the Soviet border.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1719 – Leopold Mozart, Austrian violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1787)

1805 – Fanny Mendelssohn, German pianist and composer (d. 1847)

1840 – Claude Monet, French painter (d. 1926)

1878 – Julie Manet, French painter and art collector (d. 1966)

1889 – Jawaharlal Nehru, Indian lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of India (d. 1964)

1900 – Aaron Copland, American composer, conductor, and educator (d. 1990)

1904 – Dick Powell, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 1963)

1906 – Louise Brooks, American actress and dancer (d. 1985)

1907 – William Steig, American author, illustrator, and sculptor (d. 2003)

1908 – Joseph McCarthy, American captain, lawyer, and politician (d. 1957)

1916 – Sherwood Schwartz, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1921 – Brian Keith, American actor and director (d. 1997)

1922 – Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egyptian politician and diplomat, 6th Secretary General of the United Nations (d. 2016)

1922 – Veronica Lake, American actress and singer (d. 1973)

1927 – McLean Stevenson, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1996)

1927 – Narciso Yepes, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1997)

1928 – Kathleen Hughes, American actress

1934 – Ellis Marsalis, Jr., American pianist and educator (d. 2020)

1935 – King Hussein of Jordan (d. 1999)

1936 – Carey Bell, American singer and harmonica player (d. 2007)

1939 – Wendy Carlos, American keyboard player and composer

1943 – Peter Norton, American programmer and author

1947 – P. J. O'Rourke, American political satirist and journalist

1947 – Buckwheat Zydeco, American accordion player (d. 2016)

1948 – Charles III, King of the United Kingdom

1952 – Johnny A., American guitarist and songwriter

1954 – Condoleezza Rice, American political scientist, academic, and politician, 66th United States Secretary of State

1954 – Yanni, Greek-American pianist, composer, and producer

1962 – Laura San Giacomo, American actress

1981 – Vanessa Bayer, American actress