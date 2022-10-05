Almanac - Wednesday October 5, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of October of 2022

October 5 is the 278th day of the year

87 days remain until the end of the year.

77 days until Winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:09:18 am

and sunset will be at 6:45:32 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 36 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:57:25 pm.

The first low tide will be at 1:46 am at -0.24 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:51 am at 5.16 feet

The next low tide at 2:06 pm at 2.64 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:44 pm at 5.89 feet

The Moon is currently 77.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 9th of October of 2022 at 1:55 pm

The October full moon is called the Full Hunter’s Moon or the Harvest Moon

This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.

The October moon is also called the:

Drying Rice Moon

Falling Leaves Moon

Freezing Moon

Ice Moon

and the Migrating Moon

Today is…

Balloons Around the World Day

Chic Spy Day

Do Something Nice Day

Global James Bond Day

International Walk to School Day

National Apple Betty Day

National Get Funky Day

National Kale Day

National Kiss a Wrestler Day

National Pumpkin Seed Day

National Storytelling Day

Random Acts of Poetry Day

World Teachers' Day

Yom Kippur

Today is also…

World Space Week through October 10

Armed Forces Day in Indonesia

Constitution Day in Vanuatu

Engineer's Day in Bolivia

International Day of No Prostitution

Republic Day in Portugal

On this day in history…

1789 – French Revolution: The Women's March on Versailles effectively terminates royal authority.

1905 – The Wright brothers pilot the Wright Flyer III in a new world record flight of 24 miles in 39 minutes.

1921 – The World Series is the first to be broadcast on radio.

1944 – The Provisional Government of the French Republic enfranchises women.

1947 – President Truman makes the first televised Oval Office address.

1962 – The first of the James Bond film series, based on the novels by Ian Fleming, Dr. No, is released in Britain

1966 – A reactor at the Enrico Fermi Nuclear Generating Station near Detroit suffers a partial meltdown.

1970 – The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is founded.

1982 – Tylenol products are recalled after bottles in Chicago laced with cyanide cause seven deaths.

1988 – A Chilean opposition coalition defeats Augusto Pinochet in his re-election attempt.

2000 – Mass demonstrations in Serbia force the resignation of Slobodan Milošević.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1713 – Denis Diderot, French philosopher and critic (d. 1784)

1829 – Chester A. Arthur, American general, lawyer, and politician, 21st President of the United States (d. 1886)

1902 – Larry Fine, American comedian (d. 1975)

1902 – Ray Kroc, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1984)

1907 – Mrs. Miller, American novelty singer (d. 1997)

1917 – Allen Ludden, American television personality and game show host (d. 1981)

1922 – Bil Keane, American cartoonist (d. 2011)

1923 – Philip Berrigan, American priest and activist (d. 2002)

1924 – Bill Dana, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2017)

1928 – Louise Fitzhugh, American author and illustrator (d. 1974)

1936 – Václav Havel, Czech poet, playwright, and politician, 1st President of the Czech Republic (d. 2011)

1938 – Teresa Heinz, Mozambican-American businesswoman and philanthropist

1941 – Roy Book Binder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Steve Miller, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Bob Geldof, British singer-songwriter and actor

1952 – Clive Barker, English author, director, producer, and screenwriter

1952 – Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer and Prime Minister

1957 – Bernie Mac, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1958 – Neil deGrasse Tyson, American astrophysicist, cosmologist, and author

1959 – Maya Lin, American architect and sculptor, designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Civil Rights Memorial

1959 – Kelly Joe Phelps, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Kate Winslet, English actress