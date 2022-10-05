Almanac - Wednesday October 5, 2022
Today is Wednesday, the 5th of October of 2022
October 5 is the 278th day of the year
87 days remain until the end of the year.
77 days until Winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:09:18 am
and sunset will be at 6:45:32 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 36 minutes of daylight today
Solar noon will be at 12:57:25 pm.
The first low tide will be at 1:46 am at -0.24 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:51 am at 5.16 feet
The next low tide at 2:06 pm at 2.64 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:44 pm at 5.89 feet
The Moon is currently 77.4% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 9th of October of 2022 at 1:55 pm
The October full moon is called the Full Hunter’s Moon or the Harvest Moon
This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.
The October moon is also called the:
Drying Rice Moon
Falling Leaves Moon
Freezing Moon
Ice Moon
and the Migrating Moon
Today is…
International Walk to School Day
Today is also…
World Space Week through October 10
International Day of No Prostitution
On this day in history…
1789 – French Revolution: The Women's March on Versailles effectively terminates royal authority.
1905 – The Wright brothers pilot the Wright Flyer III in a new world record flight of 24 miles in 39 minutes.
1921 – The World Series is the first to be broadcast on radio.
1944 – The Provisional Government of the French Republic enfranchises women.
1947 – President Truman makes the first televised Oval Office address.
1962 – The first of the James Bond film series, based on the novels by Ian Fleming, Dr. No, is released in Britain
1966 – A reactor at the Enrico Fermi Nuclear Generating Station near Detroit suffers a partial meltdown.
1970 – The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is founded.
1982 – Tylenol products are recalled after bottles in Chicago laced with cyanide cause seven deaths.
1988 – A Chilean opposition coalition defeats Augusto Pinochet in his re-election attempt.
2000 – Mass demonstrations in Serbia force the resignation of Slobodan Milošević.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1713 – Denis Diderot, French philosopher and critic (d. 1784)
1829 – Chester A. Arthur, American general, lawyer, and politician, 21st President of the United States (d. 1886)
1902 – Larry Fine, American comedian (d. 1975)
1902 – Ray Kroc, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1984)
1907 – Mrs. Miller, American novelty singer (d. 1997)
1917 – Allen Ludden, American television personality and game show host (d. 1981)
1922 – Bil Keane, American cartoonist (d. 2011)
1923 – Philip Berrigan, American priest and activist (d. 2002)
1924 – Bill Dana, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2017)
1928 – Louise Fitzhugh, American author and illustrator (d. 1974)
1936 – Václav Havel, Czech poet, playwright, and politician, 1st President of the Czech Republic (d. 2011)
1938 – Teresa Heinz, Mozambican-American businesswoman and philanthropist
1941 – Roy Book Binder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1943 – Steve Miller, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1951 – Bob Geldof, British singer-songwriter and actor
1952 – Clive Barker, English author, director, producer, and screenwriter
1952 – Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer and Prime Minister
1957 – Bernie Mac, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2008)
1958 – Neil deGrasse Tyson, American astrophysicist, cosmologist, and author
1959 – Maya Lin, American architect and sculptor, designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Civil Rights Memorial
1959 – Kelly Joe Phelps, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1975 – Kate Winslet, English actress