Almanac - Thursday 9/22/22

Today is Thursday, the 22nd of September of 2022,

September 22 is the 265th day of the year

100 days remain until the end of the year.

and the Autumn Equinox will be at 6:03 PM Today!

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:57:55 am

and sunset will be at 7:05:26 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:01:40 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:27 am at 0.28 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:15 am at 5.03 feet

The next low tide at 3:35 pm at 2.44 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:09 pm at 5.67 feet

The Moon is currently 17.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 25th of September of 2022 at 2:54 pm

Today is…

Business Women's Day

Chainmail Day

Dear Diary Day

Hobbit Day

International Day of Radiant Peace

National Centenarian's Day

National Elephant Appreciation Day

National Falls Prevention Awareness Day

National Girls' Night In Day

National Ice Cream Cone Day

National Legwear Day

National Online Recovery Day

National White Chocolate Day

Proposal Day!

Remember Me Thursday

The First Day of Fall

World Carfree Day

World Rhino Day

Today is also…

American Business Women's Day (United States)

Autumnal Equinox Day (Japan)

Mabon in the Northern Hemisphere, Ostara in the Southern Hemisphere. (Neopagan Wheel of the Year)

The first day of Miķeļi (Latvia)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bulgaria from the Ottoman Empire in 1908.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Mali from France in 1960.

Resistance Fighting Day (Estonia)

On this day in history…

1789 – The office of United States Postmaster General is established.

1896 – Queen Victoria surpasses her grandfather King George III as the longest reigning monarch in British history.

1919 – The steel strike of 1919, led by the Amalgamated Association of Iron and Steel Workers, begins in Pennsylvania before spreading across the United States.

1975 – Sara Jane Moore tries to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford, but is foiled by the Secret Service.

1979 – A bright flash, resembling the detonation of a nuclear weapon, is observed near the Prince Edward Islands. Its cause is never determined.

1991 – The Dead Sea Scrolls are made available to the public for the first time.

Births

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1901 – Nadezhda Alliluyeva, second wife of Joseph Stalin (d. 1932)

1927 – Tommy Lasorda, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2021)[11]

1931 – Fay Weldon, English author and playwright

1941 – Jeremiah Wright, American pastor and theologian

1943 – Toni Basil, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

1946 – King Sunny Adé, Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Norma McCorvey, American activist (d. 2017)

1956 – Debby Boone, American singer, actress, and author

1957 – Nick Cave, Australian singer-songwriter, author, and actor

1958 – Neil Cavuto, American journalist and author

1958 – Joan Jett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1959 – Saul Perlmutter, American astrophysicist, astronomer, and academic, Nobel Prize Laureate

1960 – Scott Baio, American actor

1976 – David Berkeley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist