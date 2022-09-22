Almanac - Thursday 9/22/22
Today is Thursday, the 22nd of September of 2022,
September 22 is the 265th day of the year
100 days remain until the end of the year.
and the Autumn Equinox will be at 6:03 PM Today!
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:57:55 am
and sunset will be at 7:05:26 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:01:40 pm.
The first low tide will be at 3:27 am at 0.28 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:15 am at 5.03 feet
The next low tide at 3:35 pm at 2.44 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:09 pm at 5.67 feet
The Moon is currently 17.2% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 25th of September of 2022 at 2:54 pm
Today is…
International Day of Radiant Peace
National Elephant Appreciation Day
National Falls Prevention Awareness Day
Today is also…
American Business Women's Day (United States)
Autumnal Equinox Day (Japan)
Mabon in the Northern Hemisphere, Ostara in the Southern Hemisphere. (Neopagan Wheel of the Year)
The first day of Miķeļi (Latvia)
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bulgaria from the Ottoman Empire in 1908.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Mali from France in 1960.
Resistance Fighting Day (Estonia)
On this day in history…
1789 – The office of United States Postmaster General is established.
1896 – Queen Victoria surpasses her grandfather King George III as the longest reigning monarch in British history.
1919 – The steel strike of 1919, led by the Amalgamated Association of Iron and Steel Workers, begins in Pennsylvania before spreading across the United States.
1975 – Sara Jane Moore tries to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford, but is foiled by the Secret Service.
1979 – A bright flash, resembling the detonation of a nuclear weapon, is observed near the Prince Edward Islands. Its cause is never determined.
1991 – The Dead Sea Scrolls are made available to the public for the first time.
Births
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1901 – Nadezhda Alliluyeva, second wife of Joseph Stalin (d. 1932)
1927 – Tommy Lasorda, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2021)[11]
1931 – Fay Weldon, English author and playwright
1941 – Jeremiah Wright, American pastor and theologian
1943 – Toni Basil, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress
1946 – King Sunny Adé, Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Norma McCorvey, American activist (d. 2017)
1956 – Debby Boone, American singer, actress, and author
1957 – Nick Cave, Australian singer-songwriter, author, and actor
1958 – Neil Cavuto, American journalist and author
1958 – Joan Jett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress
1959 – Saul Perlmutter, American astrophysicist, astronomer, and academic, Nobel Prize Laureate
1960 – Scott Baio, American actor
1976 – David Berkeley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist