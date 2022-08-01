Almanac - Monday 8/1/22

Today is Monday, August 1, 2022, the 213th day of the year; 152 days remain until the end of the year.



Sunrise: 6:13am

Sunset: 8:17pm

The waxing crescent moon is 13.3% illuminated.

Moonrise: 10:56am

Moonset: 11:08pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 2:34am/4:16pm

Low: 9:18am/9:41pm

Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

With the start of a new month, it’s…

American Adventures Month

American Artists Appreciation Month

American Indian Heritage Month

Arrr-gust: International Pirate Month

Black Business Month

Children's Vision & Learning Month

National Cowgirl Month

National Goat Cheese Month

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



Assistance Dog Day

International Can-It-Forward Day

National Mahjong Day

US Air Force Day

World Lung Cancer Day

National Raspberry Cream Pie Day

On this day in…

1498 - Christopher Columbus landed on "Isla Santa" (Venezuela).

1774 - Oxygen was isolated from air successfully by chemist Carl Wilhelm and scientist Joseph Priestly.

1790 - The first U.S. census was completed with a total population of 3,929,214 recorded.

1834 - Slavery was outlawed in the British empire with an emancipation bill.

1873 - Andrew S. Hallidie successfully tested a cable car. The design was done for San Francisco, CA.

1876 - Colorado became the 38th state to join the United States.

1893 - Shredded wheat was patented by Henry Perky and William Ford.

1894 - The first Sino-Japanese War erupted. The dispute was over control of Korea.

1907 - The U.S. Army established an aeronautical division that later became the U.S. Air Force.

1914 - Germany declared war on Russia at the beginning of World War I.

1936 - Adolf Hitler presided over the Olympic games as they opened in Berlin.

1943 - In the Solomon Islands, the U.S. Navy patrol torpedo boat PT-109 sank after being hit by the Japanese destroyer Amagiri. The boat was under the command of Lt. John F. Kennedy. Eleven of the thirteen crew survived.

1944 - In Warsaw, Poland, an uprising against Nazi occupation began. The revolt continued until October 2 when Polish forces surrendered. 1946 - In the U.S., the Atomic Energy Commission was established.

1953 - The first aluminum-faced building was completed. It was the first of this type in America.

1956 - The Social Security Act was amended to provide benefits to disabled workers aged 50-64 and disabled adult children. 1957 - The North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) was created by the United States and Canada.

1995 - Westinghouse Electric Corporation announced a deal to buy CBS for $5.4 billion. 2006 - Cuban leader Fidel Castro turned over absolute power when he gave his brother Raul authority while he underwent an intestinal surgery.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…