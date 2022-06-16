Almanac - Thursday 6/16/22

Today is Thursday June 16, 2022

June 16 is the 167th day of the year

198 days remain until the end of the year.

5 days until summer begins

Summer solstice 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 2:13 AM on Tuesday, June 21

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:47:21 am

and the sun will set at 8:34:17 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:49 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:42 am at -1.87 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:22 pm at 5.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:54 pm at 3.08 feet

The Moon is currently 93.7% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 20th of June of 2022 at 8:11 pm

Today is…

Corpus Christi

Fresh Veggies Day

Ladies' Initiated in Baseball Day

National Career Nursing Assistants' Day

National Dump the Pump Day

National Fudge Day

National Vinegar Day

No Orange Clothes Day

Recess at Work Day

Wish Fulfillment Day

World Sea Turtle Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Leonard P. Howell in Rastafari faith

Bloomsday in Dublin, Ireland

The day James Joyce’s Ulysses takes place in….

Engineer's Day in Argentina

Father's Day in Seychelles

International Day of the African Child

Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev in Sikhism

Sussex Day in Sussex

Youth Day in South Africa

On this day in history…

1824 – A meeting at Old Slaughter's coffee house in London leads to the formation of what is now the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).[5]

1836 – The formation of the London Working Men's Association gives rise to the Chartist Movement.

1858 – Abraham Lincoln delivers his House Divided speech in Springfield, Illinois.

1884 – The first purpose-built roller coaster, LaMarcus Adna Thompson's "Switchback Railway", opens in New York's Coney Island amusement park.

1903 – The Ford Motor Company is incorporated.

1904 – Irish author James Joyce begins a relationship with Nora Barnacle and subsequently uses the date to set the actions for his novel Ulysses; this date is now traditionally called "Bloomsday".

1911 – IBM founded as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company in Endicott, New York.

1933 – The National Industrial Recovery Act is passed in the United States, allowing businesses to avoid antitrust prosecution if they establish voluntary wage, price, and working condition regulations on an industry-wide basis.

1961 – While on tour with the Kirov Ballet in Paris, Rudolf Nureyev defects from the Soviet Union.[8]

1963 – Soviet Space Program: Vostok 6 mission: Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman in space.

1976 – Soweto uprising: A non-violent march by 15,000 students in Soweto, South Africa, turns into days of rioting when police open fire on the crowd.

1977 – Oracle Corporation is incorporated in Redwood Shores, California, as Software Development Laboratories (SDL), by Larry Ellison, Bob Miner and Ed Oates.

2010 – Bhutan becomes the first country to institute a total ban on tobacco.

2012 – China successfully launches its Shenzhou 9 spacecraft, carrying three astronauts, including the first female Chinese astronaut Liu Yang, to the Tiangong-1 orbital module.[11]

2015 – American businessman Donald Trump announces his campaign to run for President of the United States in the upcoming election.

2016 – Shanghai Disneyland Park, the first Disney Park in Mainland China, opens to the public.

2019 – Upwards of 2,000,000 people participate in the 2019–20 Hong Kong protests, the largest in Hong Kong's history.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1723 – Adam Smith, Scottish philosopher and economist (d. 1790)

1882 – Mohammad Mosaddegh, Iranian educator and politician, 60th Prime Minister of Iran (d. 1967)

1890 – Stan Laurel, English actor and comedian (d. 1965)

1938 – Joyce Carol Oates, American novelist, short story writer, critic, and poet

1939 – Billy "Crash" Craddock, American singer-songwriter

1941 – Lamont Dozier, American songwriter and producer

1946 – Iain Matthews, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Tupac Shakur, American rapper and producer (d. 1996)