Almanac - Monday 6/13/22

Today is Monday, the 13th of June of 2022

June 13 is the 164th day of the year

201 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:47:12 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:33:14 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:10:13 pm

The first low tide was at 4:39 am at -1.36 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:41 am at 4.72 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:08 pm at 2.78 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:12 pm at 7.04 feet

The Moon is currently 98.6% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a 100% Full Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 14th of June of 2022 at 4:52 am

The June moon is called the Full Strawberry Moon

This was the time to gather ripening strawberries in what is now the northeastern United States

The June moon is also called the…

Berries Ripen Moon Birth Moon

Blooming Moon

Egg Laying Moon

Hatching Moon

Green Corn Moon

Hot Moon

Hoer Moon

Today is…

National Kitchen Klutzes of America Day

Random Acts of Light Day

Sewing Machine Day

Weed Your Garden Day

World Softball Day

Today is also…

Inventors' Day in Hungary

Suleimaniah City Fallen and Martyrs Day in Iraqi Kurdistan

International Albinism Awareness Day

On this day in history…

313 – The decisions of the Edict of Milan, signed by Constantine the Great and co-emperor Valerius Licinius, granting religious freedom throughout the Roman Empire, are published in Nicomedia.

1774 – Rhode Island becomes the first of Britain's North American colonies to ban the importation of slaves.

1855 – Twentieth opera of Giuseppe Verdi, Les vêpres siciliennes ("The Sicilian Vespers"), is premiered in Paris.

1893 – Grover Cleveland notices a rough spot in his mouth and on July 1 undergoes secret, successful surgery to remove a large, cancerous portion of his jaw; the operation was not revealed to the public until 1917, nine years after the president's death.

1927 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh receives a ticker tape parade down 5th Avenue in New York City.

1966 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Miranda v. Arizona that the police must inform suspects of their Fifth Amendment rights before questioning them (colloquially known as "Mirandizing").

1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson nominates Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

1971 – Vietnam War: The New York Times begins publication of the Pentagon Papers.

1977 – Convicted Martin Luther King Jr. assassin James Earl Ray is recaptured after escaping from prison three days

1994 – A jury in Anchorage, Alaska, blames recklessness by Exxon and Captain Joseph Hazelwood for the Exxon Valdez disaster, allowing victims of the oil spill to seek $15 billion in damages.

2002 – The United States withdraws from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

2005 – The jury acquits pop singer Michael Jackson of his charges for allegedly sexually molesting a child in 1993.

2018 – Volkswagen is fined one billion euros over the emissions scandal.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake today with…

AD 40 – Gnaeus Julius Agricola, Roman general (d. 93)

1809 – Heinrich Hoffmann, German psychiatrist and author (d. 1894)

1865 – W. B. Yeats, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1939)

1892 – Basil Rathbone, South African-born British-American actor (d. 1967)

1893 – Dorothy L. Sayers, English author and poet (d. 1957)

1899 – Carlos Chávez, Mexican composer, conductor, and journalist, founded the Mexican Symphonic Orchestra (d. 1978)

1913 – Ralph Edwards, American radio and television host (d. 2005)

1926 – Paul Lynde, American actor and comedian (d. 1982)

1927 – Slim Dusty, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1931 – Irvin D. Yalom, American psychotherapist and academic

1935 – Christo, Bulgarian-French sculptor and painter (d. 2020)

1937 – Eleanor Holmes Norton, American lawyer and politician

1943 – Malcolm McDowell, English actor and producer

1953 – Tim Allen, American actor, comedian, and producer

1962 – Ally Sheedy, American actress and author

1972 – Natalie MacMaster, Canadian fiddler

1986 – Ashley Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman

1986 – Mary-Kate Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman