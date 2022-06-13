Almanac - Monday 6/13/22
Today is Monday, the 13th of June of 2022
June 13 is the 164th day of the year
201 days remain until the end of the year.
8 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:47:12 am
and the sun sets tonight at 8:33:14 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 1:10:13 pm
The first low tide was at 4:39 am at -1.36 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:41 am at 4.72 feet
The next low tide will be at 4:08 pm at 2.78 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:12 pm at 7.04 feet
The Moon is currently 98.6% visible
It’s still a Waxing Gibbous
It will be a 100% Full Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 14th of June of 2022 at 4:52 am
The June moon is called the Full Strawberry Moon
This was the time to gather ripening strawberries in what is now the northeastern United States
The June moon is also called the…
Berries Ripen Moon Birth Moon
Blooming Moon
Egg Laying Moon
Hatching Moon
Green Corn Moon
Hot Moon
Hoer Moon
Today is…
National Kitchen Klutzes of America Day
Today is also…
Suleimaniah City Fallen and Martyrs Day in Iraqi Kurdistan
International Albinism Awareness Day
On this day in history…
313 – The decisions of the Edict of Milan, signed by Constantine the Great and co-emperor Valerius Licinius, granting religious freedom throughout the Roman Empire, are published in Nicomedia.
1774 – Rhode Island becomes the first of Britain's North American colonies to ban the importation of slaves.
1855 – Twentieth opera of Giuseppe Verdi, Les vêpres siciliennes ("The Sicilian Vespers"), is premiered in Paris.
1893 – Grover Cleveland notices a rough spot in his mouth and on July 1 undergoes secret, successful surgery to remove a large, cancerous portion of his jaw; the operation was not revealed to the public until 1917, nine years after the president's death.
1927 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh receives a ticker tape parade down 5th Avenue in New York City.
1966 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Miranda v. Arizona that the police must inform suspects of their Fifth Amendment rights before questioning them (colloquially known as "Mirandizing").
1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson nominates Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
1971 – Vietnam War: The New York Times begins publication of the Pentagon Papers.
1977 – Convicted Martin Luther King Jr. assassin James Earl Ray is recaptured after escaping from prison three days
1994 – A jury in Anchorage, Alaska, blames recklessness by Exxon and Captain Joseph Hazelwood for the Exxon Valdez disaster, allowing victims of the oil spill to seek $15 billion in damages.
2002 – The United States withdraws from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.
2005 – The jury acquits pop singer Michael Jackson of his charges for allegedly sexually molesting a child in 1993.
2018 – Volkswagen is fined one billion euros over the emissions scandal.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake today with…
AD 40 – Gnaeus Julius Agricola, Roman general (d. 93)
1809 – Heinrich Hoffmann, German psychiatrist and author (d. 1894)
1865 – W. B. Yeats, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1939)
1892 – Basil Rathbone, South African-born British-American actor (d. 1967)
1893 – Dorothy L. Sayers, English author and poet (d. 1957)
1899 – Carlos Chávez, Mexican composer, conductor, and journalist, founded the Mexican Symphonic Orchestra (d. 1978)
1913 – Ralph Edwards, American radio and television host (d. 2005)
1926 – Paul Lynde, American actor and comedian (d. 1982)
1927 – Slim Dusty, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)
1931 – Irvin D. Yalom, American psychotherapist and academic
1935 – Christo, Bulgarian-French sculptor and painter (d. 2020)
1937 – Eleanor Holmes Norton, American lawyer and politician
1943 – Malcolm McDowell, English actor and producer
1953 – Tim Allen, American actor, comedian, and producer
1962 – Ally Sheedy, American actress and author
1972 – Natalie MacMaster, Canadian fiddler
1986 – Ashley Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman
1986 – Mary-Kate Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman